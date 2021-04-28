Data Center Containment Solution to Record CAGR of 15% and Increase in Revenue by 2030

Rockville, United States, 2021-Feb-10 — /EPR Network/ —

The global data center containment solution market is estimated to be valued around US$ 500 Mn in 2020, and is anticipated to surpass US$ 2 Bn by the end of the forecast period of 2020-2030. The COVID-19 pandemic will fuel demand for data center containment solutions in the future, owing to rise in Internet usage that has necessitated the need for more data centers. This has resulted in investments in data centers from large enterprises. This, in turn, is anticipated to create significant opportunities for players in the data center containment solution market space.

To remain ‘ahead’ of your competitors, request for a sample- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=3039

Moreover, rising demand for big data and analytics from sectors such as BFSI, telecom, IT, and healthcare, to name a few, is expected to boost sales of data center containment solutions. In addition, with growth in the e-Commerce industry, small and large retail companies are mobilizing their resources online to provide exceptional service to customers. This will need data centers with appreciable efficacy, in turn, contributing to the growth of the data center containment solution market over the next ten years.

Key Takeaways from Data Center Containment Solution Market Study

Under the impact of COVID-19, the global data center containment solution market is expected to create an absolute $ opportunity of around US$ 1.5 Bn, and expected to expand at an impressive value CAGR of 15% during the forecast period of 2020-2030

By containment type, aisle containment is foreseen to grow 4.6X than curtain containment in 2020. On the other hand, curtain containment will account for 13.5% of the overall absolute dollar opportunity created during the forecast period

By arrangement, the hybrid (soft + rigid) segment is anticipated to grow, gaining 162 BPS over the course of the forecast duration.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=3039

By data center type, large enterprises are projected to account for 61% of the total sales in 2020, anticipated to create an absolute $ opportunity of more than US$ 810 Mn during the forecast period.

The data center containment solution market in South Asia & Oceania is expected to grow the fastest by experiencing a value CAGR of 17%, whereas North America is projected to be valued 4.6X times than that of South Asia & Oceania, and is estimated to account for a major chunk of the demand pie by the end of the forecast period.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has hit market players, and demand from SMEs in the short-term will be relatively low considering the cash crunch. However, the recent evolution of the e-Commerce industry and transition of data centers towards renewable sources of energy will assist the growth of the global data center containment solution market,” says a Fact.MR analyst.

Key Players Focusing on Acquisitions to Stimulate Growth

Prominent players in the data center containment solution market are Vertiv Group Corp., Eaton Corp PLC, nVent Electric PLC, Legrand SA, Subzero Engineering, The Siemon Company, Maysteel Industries, LLC, 42U (DirectNet), Crenlo LLC, Tate Access Floors, Inc., Sealco, LLC, and Polargy, Inc., among others. Companies are focusing on targeting potential acquisitions and mergers in order to drive innovations, enhancing investments in new business fields, and improving their competitive position in the market.

In 2020, Eaton completed the acquisition of Power Distribution, Inc., which is a leading supplier of mission-critical power distribution, static switching, and power monitoring equipment and services for data centers and industrial and commercial customers. With this acquisition, it will enable the company to better serve its data center customers.

In 2019, Vertiv completed the acquisition of U.K.-based Geist, which is a manufacturer of Rack Power Distribution Units (PDUs) and associated data center products. Through this acquisition, the company will diversify its portfolio to meet the needs of cloud and colocation providers for commercial and industrial customers.

Speak To Research Analyst For Detailed Insights- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=3039

About Fact.MR

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. We have offices in US and Dublin, whereas our global headquarter is in Dubai. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E-Mail: sales@factmr.com



Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates