North America is Projected to Grow at the Highest CAGR in Biofungicides Market

The Biofungicides Market is estimated to account for USD 1.6 billion in 2020 and is projected to grow at a CAGR 16.1% from 2020, to reach a value of USD 3.4 billion by 2025. Factors such as an increase in demand for organic food products, stringent government regulations against the use of chemical-based crop protection products, and the growing health concerns associated with chemical-based products are projected to drive the growth of the market of biofungicides.

Soil treatment is one of the most commonly adopted modes of application for biofungicides. This is mainly due to many fungal infestations in the soil/root zone of the plant. The majority of the biofungicides available in the market are used for the treatment of soil and root-zone diseases. Trichoderma-based products are widely distributed biofungicides across the globe and have a majority of the products available for treating soil and root zone diseases.

However, in regions such as North America, South America, and Europe due to technological advancements, the market for biofungicides is projected to grow. The major players in the market are also investing significant amounts in R&D activities of biological seed treatment solutions, due to which seed treatment is projected to record the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share during the forecast period due to the presence of major players in the market in the region. The region witnesses the adoption of integrated pest management and organic farming practices, which has also promoted the growth of the market.

The region is also one of the largest producers of fruits & vegetables. In addition, the increasing concerns about food safety across the globe have also contributed to the growth of the market.

Key players in the biofungicides market include BASF SE (Germany), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta AG (Switzerland), FMC Corporation (US), Nufarm (Australia), Novozymes (Denmark), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Koppert Biological Systems (Netherlands), Isagro S.P.A (Italy), T. Stanes & Company Limited (India), BioWorks (US), The Stockton Group (Israel), Valent Biosciences (US), Agri Life (India). Certis U.S.A (US), Andermatt Biocontrol AG (Switzerland), Lesaffre (France), Rizobacter (Argentina), Vegalab S.A (US), Biobest Group NV (Belgium), and Biolchim (Italy).

