ZealousWeb’s Smart Import Export’s New Version Features Cron Functionality

San Diego, USA, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Released on March 31, 2021, the latest version of ZealousWeb’s ExpressionEngine add-on ‘Smart Import Export‘ comes with cron functionality. With the integration of time-based scheduling capabilities, the add-on now makes it super convenient for EE users to schedule a recurring import with cron. Yes, you heard that right – the new release of this add-on allows you to run your imports automatically at regular intervals.

One of the most user-friendly CMSs available in the market, EE continues to rule the hearts of its users. It’s not only fast but also intuitive and secure.

According to a report, “ExpressionEngine is used by 0.1% of all the websites whose content management system we know. This is 0.1% of all websites.”

Since ZealousWeb understands market requirements so well, it doesn’t leave any stone unturned for arming the EE community with tools that improve performance and deliver results. The company has added several new functionalities to its ‘Smart Import Export’ add-on over the years – the latest being cron functionality.

“Although there are several ‘Content Management Systems’ available to users, we know it very well that EE is still highly significant and attracts eyeballs like anything. Therefore, our team continues to invest its energy in producing add-ons that can take EE’s capabilities to the next level,” said Dr. Keyur Dave, the COO of ZealousWeb.

Compatible with EE4, EE5, EE6, ‘Smart Import Export’ makes it possible to export and import channel data by CSV and XML formats without putting you through the hassle of writing queries.

