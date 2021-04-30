Smoothen and Rejuvenate Your Skin with Derma Rollers From Glow Up Skincare

TRURO, United Kingdom, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Glow Up Skincare (https://glowupskincare.co.uk/) is a reliable brand that specialises in skincare products, such as derma rollers, vitamin C serums, and intensive skin corrector pens. They mainly feature Collagen Boosting Rollers paired with a corrector pen, with products ranging in sizes from 0.5mm, 1.0mm, 1.5mm, and 2.0 mm. Their products include a Gamma-sterilised Dr Roller, a replaceable head derma roller, an interchangeable head derma roller, and an extra head for interchangeable head derma/body roller.

Their Collagen and Correct Duo Set includes one Luxury Collagen Boosting Roller and one Intensive Corrector Pen. When used together, they are guaranteed to freshen and revitalise the complexion while improving skin tone, erase scars, and smoothen wrinkles and lines. Their Luxury Collagen Boosting Roller has 540 needles made from medical-grade stainless steel which naturally enhances collagen to firm the complexion, soften wrinkles, diminish scars and marks, and stabilise skin tone.

Their Intensive Corrector Pen has 32 needles made from 1.5mm medical-grade titanium, which is excellent for removing scars and acne marks. It also treats wrinkles and lines, hair loss, stretch marks, and age spots or hyperpigmentation. Its precision and stimulation are better in small, hard-to-reach, isolated areas.

Their 0.5mm and 1.0mm Luxury Collagen Boosting Roller may differ in size yet have the same sturdy structure and composition as the one in the duo set that rejuvenates, repairs, and firms the skin tone and complexion. But compared to the one in the set, these can fade sun spots and age spots. It even intensifies the absorption of creams or serums, and just like the corrector pen, it can be used to prevent hair loss.

Their Dr.Rollers derma rollers are distributed by the UK-authorised Derma Roller Store and are authentically manufactured in South Korea. Having obtained a certification of Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP), this Gamma-sterilised roller is known to have superior quality and is proven to have long-lasting effects. With its easy-grip sculptured handle and medical-grade stainless steel needles, it’s no wonder they are FDA-certified.

Their Replaceable Head Derma Roller is the freshest model from the DermaRoller System (DRS). Users can save money through this replaceable head containing 600 needles because they won’t have to purchase an entire new roller once the needles wear out. With this well-made item, users can also interchange needle lengths. Once fitted with an extra-wide head, it can transform into a Body Roller which targets cellulite and stretch marks on the body.

Interested parties may check out their product catalogue online at https://glowupskincare.co.uk/

About Glow Up Skincare

Glow Up Skincare offers a range of derma rollers that enhance skin quality. Their products include Collagen Boosting Rollers and Skin Corrector Pens that repair common skin issues. They supply Replaceable and Interchangeable Head Derma Rollers and Dr Rollers Derma Rollers, which have passed international standards. For inquiries, you may fill out their contact form at https://glowupskincare.co.uk/pages/contact-us. Alternatively, you may call their customer service hotline at 016 378 31226 or email them at support@glowskincare.co.uk.