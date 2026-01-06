Public Safety And Security Market 2030: The Future of Homeland Security

Public Safety and Security Market Overview

The global public safety and security market was valued at USD 516.68 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 1,124.77 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 14.3% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by rising concerns over public data security, a growing number of unauthorized surveillance incidents, and the increasing adoption of advanced digital technologies. Governments and organizations worldwide are prioritizing the development of resilient and integrated security networks to address evolving internal and external threats.

Heightened safety and security requirements across critical infrastructure sectors—such as transportation, utilities, communications, food and agriculture, and energy—are further accelerating market growth. The widespread availability of technologies including Artificial Intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), and Machine Learning (ML) has significantly reshaped public safety operations by enabling real-time monitoring, predictive analytics, and faster incident response. In November 2024, Meta announced the availability of its Large Language Model Meta AI (LLaMA) for U.S. government agencies and contractors, highlighting the expanding role of AI-driven solutions in public safety and security frameworks.

Collaborative initiatives by governments and private organizations are also creating new growth opportunities. These joint efforts focus on improving coordination, response capabilities, and international cooperation. For example, in August 2024, United Nations member states finalized a draft convention aimed at combating cybercrime by strengthening global collaboration against offenses carried out through information and communication technologies.

Rising incidents of violence, damage to public infrastructure during protests or civil unrest, increasing attempts to access sensitive government data, and the growing frequency of data breaches and cyberattacks have compelled authorities to increase investments in security capacity. Terrorism threats and regional conflicts further emphasize the need for advanced and scalable public safety systems. In February 2024, the FirstNet Authority and AT&T announced a USD 6.3 billion investment to expand mission-critical services, deploy full-scale 5G capabilities, and improve nationwide coverage for public safety communications in the U.S.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America dominated the global public safety and security market, accounting for a revenue share of 38.7% in 2024.

The U.S. held the largest share of the North American public safety and security market in 2024.

By solution, the critical communication network segment led the market with a revenue share of 21.7% in 2024.

By application, the homeland security segment accounted for the largest market share in 2024.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 516.68 Billion

USD 516.68 Billion 2030 Projected Market Size: USD 1,124.77 Billion

USD 1,124.77 Billion CAGR (2025–2030): 14.3%

14.3% North America: Largest market in 2024

Largest market in 2024 Asia Pacific: Fastest-growing market

Key Public Safety and Security Company Insights

The market features several major players, including Cisco Systems, Inc., Honeywell International Inc., NEC Corporation, Thales Group, General Dynamics Corporation, and others. These companies are focusing on technological innovation, product portfolio expansion, and advanced system integration to address increasing demand and intensifying competition.

Cisco Systems, Inc. provides a broad range of public safety and security solutions, including digital platforms, video surveillance management systems, network infrastructure, cybersecurity offerings, IP cameras, and the Cisco IP Interoperability and Collaboration System (IPICS). These solutions support secure communication and coordination for emergency and public safety agencies.

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd. offers a diverse portfolio of safety and security solutions, such as cybersecurity and privacy protection tools, network security systems, video cloud platforms, and crisis and disaster management solutions, catering to both government and enterprise customers.

Key Public Safety and Security Companies

The following companies are among the leading participants in the public safety and security market and collectively influence industry trends:

Motorola Solutions, Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Honeywell International Inc.

NEC Corporation

Thales

IBM

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Tyco (Johnson Controls)

General Dynamics Corporation

Siemens

Conclusion

The global public safety and security market is experiencing rapid expansion, driven by rising security threats, increasing digitalization, and the growing reliance on advanced technologies such as AI, IoT, and 5G. Strong government investments, international cooperation against cybercrime, and the modernization of critical communication and security infrastructure are expected to sustain market growth through 2030. With North America maintaining its leading position and Asia Pacific emerging as the fastest-growing region, continued innovation and large-scale capacity enhancements will remain central to the market’s long-term development.