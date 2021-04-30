Redpoint Baton Rouge Provides Spacious Student Apartments

Baton Rouge, LA, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Redpoint Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they offer spacious student apartments for those attending Louisiana State University. Located just minutes from the campus, these apartments are the ideal solution to those who wish to enjoy off-campus living.

At Redpoint Baton Rouge, students can choose from a variety of floor plans to share with friends or random roommates matched through the matching service. Residents will find two-, three- and four-bedroom apartments with the option to pay an additional fee for a pool view in the two bedroom units. Three- and four-bedroom units come in apartment and townhouse variations. The per person rent includes Internet access and trash disposal.

Residents of Redpoint Baton Rouge will have access to a variety of amenities to make their off-campus living more enjoyable. The community includes a resort-style swimming pool with tanning ledges and hot tubs, a 24-hour fitness center, poolside gaming, hammock grove, fireside lounge, media rooms and much more. Regular social events are held throughout the year for residents and their friends.

Anyone interested in learning about the spacious student apartments available can find out more by visiting the Redpoint Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-228-1080.

About Redpoint Baton Rouge:

Redpoint Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing community with two-, three- and four-bedroom units available for students attending Louisiana State University. The community includes a vast array of quality-of-life amenities. Located close to campus, it offers the convenience and luxury students are looking for in off-campus housing.

Company: Redpoint Baton Rouge

Address: 910 Ben Hur Road

City: Baton Rouge

State: LA

Zip code: 70820

Telephone number: 1-225-228-1080