Alight Baton Rouge Provides Students With A Comfortable Lifestyle

Baton Rouge, Louisiana, 2021-Apr-30 — /EPR Network/ — Alight Baton Rouge is pleased to announce they offer affordable off-campus housing to students attending Louisiana State University. The housing complex provides students with a comfortable lifestyle while remaining close to the campus.

Alight Baton Rouge offers a variety of floor plans, including two, three and four bedroom fully furnished apartments. Students can choose to room with their friends or get matched through the roommate matching service. The cost per person includes in-unit laundry, wired and Wi-Fi Internet access, water and all the amenities. Some apartments allow pets.

In addition to the furnished apartments, students residing at Alight Baton Rouge have access to all of the community amenities. The community offers a clubhouse with a game room and lounges, a swimming pool, a fitness center and social events held throughout the year. The apartments are located just 10 minutes from campus with free parking and discount Lyft tickets available.

Anyone interested in learning about the affordable off-campus housing options can find out more by visiting the Alight Baton Rouge website or by calling 1-225-442-3600.

About Alight Baton Rouge: Alight Baton Rouge is an off-campus housing community serving students attending Louisiana State University. The community offers all the amenities students are looking for while staying close to campus. Students pay a per person rate to ensure there are no issues with roommates who can’t pay their share.

