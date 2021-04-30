Solution Styrene Butadiene Rubber (S-SBR) Market Trends, Revenue And Growth Rate Report by 2025

Industry Insights

In 2016, the global solution styrene butadiene rubber (S-SBR) market size was valued at USD 2.51 billion. The demand for S-SBR in footwear and tire applications is increasing owing to its high synthetic flexibility is expected to drive market growth.

The automotive companies are developing vehicles with high performance and durability, resulting in stringent tire performances specifications. The S-SBR is the only material for the manufacture of high performance tires. The growth in the automotive industry is expected to have a positive impact in S-SBR market.

The increasing awareness regarding fuel saving coupled with technological advancements in tire rubbers is anticipated to show low dissipation energy such as high traction during braking, low abrasion, and low rolling resistance. S-SBR reduces the rolling resistance of vehicles, increases the fuel efficiency and improves the wet grip of tires is likely to replace emulsion styrene butadiene rubber (E-SBR) with S-SBR.

The increasing exports of tires together with the rising demand for high-performance tires from importing countries is anticipated to drive the market growth of S-SBR market. The utilization of S-SBR in tires is growing owing to the tire labelling regulation of European Union regarding the improvement in tire grades.

The fluctuating prices of raw material are most likely to hamper the S-SBR global market growth. In addition, S-SBR is expected to have a negative impact on the environment owing to its petrochemical origin. However, the utilization of bio-based butadiene is anticipated to reduce the environmental hazards linked with S-SBR.

Application Insights

The tire industry accounted for over 81% of the total revenue share in 2016. The rising demand for S-SBR in high-performance tire manufacturing owing to its high fuel efficiency coupled with improved performance is likely to fuel over the projected period.

In terms of volume, the footwear industry was the second largest application. The application of the product in athletic shoes is on the rise owing to its grip and improved performance is likely to propel market demand. Furthermore, the availability of products through e-commerce platforms together with the changing fashion trends is expected to propel market demand.

The utilization of S-SBR in polymer modification process results in improving the end-product quality; as a result, it is utilized in the construction of roads and pavement. In addition, the application of S-SBR in the construction industry is for the alteration of cement and asphalt. These applications are likely to aid the market growth of S-SBR.

The share of polymer modification & footwear is anticipated to decline over the forecast period owing to the rising demand for the product in tire manufacturing together with the high supply-demand gap.

The S-SBR has numerous application in the adhesive industry such as caulking, lamination paper coating, and wall tiles. The demand for the product in the adhesive industry is likely to have a positive growth owing to rising application process of S-SBR together with the rapid advent of technology.

The substantial growth in demand for S-SBR in the tire industry is anticipated to have an adverse effect on its demand in other applications. The substitution of styrene isoprene styrene (SIS) in tires is likely to have a positive impact on the demand of S-SBR over the projected period.

Regional Insights

Asia Pacific accounted for over 39.3% of the global volume in 2016. The leadership of Asia Pacific is majorly on account of the demand of S-SBR in developing economies including China, India, and Japan. China is the largest market for tire manufacturing, resulting in high demand for S-SBR in the economy.

Europe was the second largest region based on volume in 2016. The tire labeling regulations of European Union is likely to boost the demand of S-SBR in the European economies. Furthermore, the stringent regulations regarding winter tires usage are anticipated to aid the demand of S-SBR.

Germany is the automotive hub for production and consumption of numerous vehicles. The high demand in the economy has led to the emergence of various tire manufacturing companies such as Herbert, and Styron, resulting in increasing demand for S-SBR in Germany.

The demand for S-SBR in Italy is expected to witness the fastest growth as compared to its counterparts owing to the rising utilization of high-performance tires in automotive manufacturing companies including Fiat, Alfa Romeo, Lancia, Ferrari, Maserati, and Lamborghini. Furthermore, the improved specifications of tires coupled with safety awareness among consumers are most likely to aid the market growth of the product.

Competitive Insights

The key players in the market such as China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC) and Sinopec are vertically integrated including the manufacture of raw materials (styrene & butadiene) and further polymerizing to produce synthetic rubber in order to reduce the overall cost of S-SBR.

The complex manufacturing process of S-SBR reduces the competition in the market. The companies dealing with S-SBR include Dynasol, JSR, Sinopec, and Laxness. In addition, these companies are investing in improving the supply chain by vertical integration.

