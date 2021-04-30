Asia Pacific is Projected to Witness the Fastest Growth in the Food Sterilization Equipment Market

The food sterilization equipment market is projected to reach USD 922.7 million by 2023, at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2018. This market is mainly being driven by rising instances of foodborne diseases and growing awareness about food safety among consumers. Factors such as increasing consumption of sterilized food products in the emerging markets of the Asia Pacific and Europe are also projected to drive the growth of the food sterilization equipment market.

Download PDF Brochure

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the fastest growth in the market during the forecast period. The rising incidences of foodborne illness are mainly due to the presence of allergens and pathogens and mislabeling of food products, which leads to the contamination of food products from plastic, glass, and metal parts. These factors are projected to drive the food sterilization equipment market in various developing countries of the region.

Manufacturers in the region are focusing on utilizing various sterilization technologies for packaging food products. Upcoming sterilization technologies such as aseptic packaging are being used by several food manufacturers due to its fast and easy process.

In addition, leading technology solutions enable the manufacturers to offer better quality products, save production energy, and prevent the deformation of the packaged food product. The key market players in developing countries such as India and China are utilizing various sterilization processes to cater to the growing demand for packaged and processed food products.

Make an Inquiry

Key players such as JBT Corporation (US), Buhler (Switzerland), De Lama (Italy), Hisaka (Japan), and Systec (Germany) have been actively strategizing their growth plans to expand in the food sterilization equipment market. These companies have a strong presence in Europe, North America, and Japan. In addition, these companies have manufacturing facilities across these regions with a strong distribution network.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441