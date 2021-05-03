High Heat Foam Market Overview, Cost Structure Analysis and Forecast to 2024

Felton, California , USA, May 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

Global High Heat Foam Market is predicted to reach USD 13.89 billion by 2024 due to increase in demand for light-weight vehicles in automobile industry. High heat foams are extensively used in manufacturing, automotive, industrial, aerospace and railways due to its insulation property and energy saving. They also eliminate energy waste and improve the vehicle’s performance.

High heat foam market is majorly driven by expanding automotive and aerospace sector due to increase in demand for lightweight vehicles. Moreover, stringent regulations for reducing automotive pollution is driving the demand for fuel-efficient automobiles, which ultimately boosts the high heat foam industry. Advancements in commercial aviation industry and increasing use of foams are expected to encourage the market growth of high heat foam. Petrochemicals are initially used in the manufacturing of high heat foams. Hence, unstable petrochemical prices are expected to hinder the market growth of high heat foam in the years to come.

Global High Heat Foams Product Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Silicone

Polyimide

Melamine

Polyethylene

Others

Global High Heat Foams Application Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

Automotive

Locomotive

Industrial

Aerospace

Others

Rise in need for high heat foams from aerospace industry is expected to bring opportunities in high heat foam market. This can be majorly attributed to the emerging economies of Asia Pacific region.

The major players in high heat foam industry include BASF SE, Puren GmbH., Intec Foams, Rogers Corporation, Armacell International S.A., Evonik Industries, Sabic, Sinoyqx, Wacker Chemie AG and UBE Industries, Ltd.

Global High Heat Foams Regional Outlook (Volume, Kilo Tons; Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2024)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Asia Pacific

China

India

Central & South America

Middle East & Africa

