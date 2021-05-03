Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Top Players Financial Performance and Strategic Initiatives

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 03, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) Market is anticipated to reach USD 1.86 billion by 2025. Carboxymethyl cellulose is also known as “Sodium Carboxymethyl cellulose” or “CMC”. It is an anionic water-soluble polymer produced from naturally occurring cellulose by the process of “Etherification”. Hydroxyl groups could be substituted with carboxymethyl cellulose chain. The Carboxymethyl Cellulose structural formula is R=H (CH2CO2H).

Key Players:

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Ashland

CP Kelco

Daicel FineChem Ltd.

Dai-ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co., Ltd.

Lamberti S.p.A.

Nippon Paper Industries Co., Ltd.

Química Amtex S.A. De C.V

Shanghai Shenguang Edible Chemicals Co., Ltd.

The Dow Chemical Company

Request free sample to get a complete analysis of top-performing companies @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/carboxymethyl-cellulose-cmc-market-size/request-sample

Growth Drivers:

The factors that propel the growth of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose industry include growing demand of low-fat food. Moreover, increasing production of cosmetics and pharmaceuticals, the rising exploration activities and oil drilling. On the other hand, there are factors that may hamper the growth of the market including the accessibility of eco-friendly substitutes of carboxymethyl cellulose, and strict government regulations.

The carboxymethyl cellulose is odorless, chemically stable, tasteless substance, and physiologically inert. It is non-toxic in nature, and hypoallergenic with high viscosity. The caustic soda, mono chloroacetic acid, and plant-derived cellulose are the raw materials mainly used for manufacturing carboxymethyl cellulose.

Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope, product types, and its applications are increasing across the globe. Carboxymethyl Cellulose (CMC) industry may be explored by application and geography.

Application Outlook:

Cosmetics & pharmaceuticals

Food & beverages

Oil & gas

Paper & board

Paints & adhesives

Detergents

The “Food & Beverages” segment led the Carboxymethyl Cellulose industry in 2016 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance by 2025 owing to increasing demand for ready-to-eat food and low-fat.

Regional Insights:

Asia-Pacific accounted for the major share of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose Market Size in 2016 and will continue to lead in the forecast period. The factors that could be attributed to the growth include significant consumption in pharmaceuticals, food & beverage industries, oil & gas, and cosmetics in the region.

Some of the key players that fuel the growth of the Carboxymethyl Cellulose industry comprise QuímicaAmtex S.A. De C.V, CP Kelco U.S., Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Shanghai ShenGuang Edible Chemicals Co. Ltd., UgurSelulozKimya A.S, and DKS Co. Ltd., the Dow Chemical Company. Daicel Corporation, Lamberti S.P.A, Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd, Dai-Ichi Kogyo Seiyaku Co. Ltd., Samsung Fine Chemicals Co. Ltd., Ashland Inc, and Anqiu Eagle Cellulose Co., Ltd. The leading companies are taking up partnerships, mergers and acquisitions, and joint ventures in order to boost the inorganic growth of the industry.

Browse Related Category Research Reports @ https://industryanalysisandnews.wordpress.com/