Patient Engagement Solutions Market worth $19.3 billion by 2025

The patient engagement solutions market is projected to reach USD 19.3 billion by 2025 from USD 11.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 10.1%. The growth of this market is driven by the implementation of government regulations and initiatives to promote patient-centric care, increasing demand for patient engagement solutions, and the increasing utilization of mobile health apps.

The patient engagement solutions market includes Tier I and II vendors like McKesson, AllScripts, IBM and Cerner. These companies have a large market spread in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. Covid 19 has impacted the business. Large patient purchase reductions shut down of sales offices in various locations, non-renewal of purchase contract and negative impact of Covid 19 on supply chain. This led to a slight decrease in the growth of the market in 2020 since 2019. Yet, experts claim that a steady recovery is expected by second quarter of 2021.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=105975994

By component, the services segment accounted for the highest growth in 2019.

On the basis of component, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into software, hardware, and services. The services segment is said to grow at the highest rate due to the fact that the service component is indispensable in the application of deployed solutions. Additionally, increasing investments in the development of innovative service models that provide value-based patient-centered care is also driving the market for services.

The cloud based delivery ode of solutions is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in 2019.

On the basis of delivery mode, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into on-premise and cloud-based solutions. The cloud-based solutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The flexibility, scalability, and affordability offered by cloud-based solutions are supporting their growth in the patient engagement solutions market. Cloud-based solutions help healthcare organizations share and integrate information from different locations or systems in real-time.

Chronic disease account for the largest therapeutic use market in the patient engagement solutions market in 2019.

Based on the therapeutic area, the patient engagement solutions market is segmented into chronic diseases, women’s health, fitness, and other therapeutic areas. In 2019, the chronic diseases segment accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the high burden of chronic diseases and the need to effectively manage these conditions while reducing the overall healthcare costs.

North America dominates the patient engagement solutions market during the forecast period.

The global patient engagement solutions market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global patient engagement solutions market. Favorable government initiatives and regulations, the need to reduce healthcare costs, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases, and the presence of key market players in the region are the key factors driving the growth of the patient engagement solutions market in North America.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=105975994

McKesson Corporation (US), Allscripts (US), IBM (US), AdvancedMD (US), Cerner Corporation (US), Epic Systems Corporation (US), Orion Health (New Zealand), GetWellNetwork (US), and athenahealth (US), MEDHOST (US), eClinicalWorks (US), Lincor Solutions (US), Get Real Health (US), Symphony Care (US), Harris Healthcare (US), Kareo (US), CureMD Healthcare (US), Oneview Healthcare (Ireland), MEDITECH (US), IQVIA (US), Vivify Health (US) and Cognizant (US) are considered to be the leading players in the patient engagement solutions market.

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062