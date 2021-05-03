Bedpan Washer Disinfectors Market Critical Insights, Trends, Worldwide Outlook & Forecast Till 2031

Rapid increase in demand for high-performance technology in order to cater to the hygiene care standards is expected to drive the sales of bedpan washer disinfectors. Paramount need for health and occupational safety is anticipated to further drive the demand and sales of bedpan washer disinfectors. Key players and manufacturers in bedpan washer disinfectors market are taking immense efforts in developing wide-ranging containers, thereby catering to the needs of disinfection and cleaning cycles.

Hospitals are expected to significantly contribute towards the revenue growth of bedpan washer disinfectors market owing to rapidly increasing spreading infection cases. Rapidly increasing need for reducing bioburden will further drive the demand and supply of bedpan washer disinfectors. Stringent protocols for usage and packaging of instruments is anticipated to continue driving the demand and supply of bedpan washer disinfectors.

Chemical disinfection mechanism is expected to gain significant traction in bedpan washer disinfectors market in the forthcoming years owing to growing awareness regarding the compatible wide-ranging materials. Growing need for environmental protection concerns by minimizing the amounts of chemicals used holds the potential to gradually restrain the use of bedpan washer disinfectors with chemical disinfection mechanism. Manufacturers in bedpan washer disinfectors market are focusing on integrating cutting-edge and patented technology in their product portfolio.

Bedpan washer disinfectors are devices intended for emptying, flushing, cleaning and disinfecting reusable human waste containers by a variety of means such as chemical, thermal and others. Bedpan washer disinfectors are an integral part of hospitals, which result in greater hygiene and prevent from infection transmission.

Bedpan Washer Disinfectors Market: Drivers and Restraints

The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and growing number of immunocompromised patients coupled with the concurrent growth of hospitals and health infrastructure are the prime drivers of the global bedpan washer disinfectors market. The need for better hygiene and ethical superiority of bedpan washer disinfectors over the manual process are the other drivers for the growth of the market. To prevent the risk of infection and transmission of deadly ailments such as blood borne diseases and viral hepatitis, among others, the demand for bedpan washer disinfectors is growing.

The Hospital Readmission Reduction Program (HRRP), under the aegis of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act (ACA) of 2010, financially penalizes hospitals for readmissions and takes them into account while calculating reimbursement. The provisions of this act is driving a significant market adoption owing to the financial penalty of readmissions. Thus hospitals are investing in sanitary facilities to avoid the steep penalties. The market potential can be gauged from the falling beneficiary readmission rates, which suggest that healthcare facilities have adopted measures to avoid the penalties proposed under the HRRP.

The technological drivers of the global bedpan washer disinfectors market are the growing efficiency and effectiveness of the bedpan washer disinfectors owing to advancements such as automation, fast cleaning and disinfection cycles, air and water parameter control systems such as temperature, humidity, filtering and others.

However, the factors restraining the growth of the global bedpan washer disinfectors market are lack of awareness, high cost of installation and maintenance. Lack of legislations concerning hygiene and working conditions, especially in poor regions of Asia Pacific and Middle East and Africa, may hamper the growth of the global bedpan washer disinfectors market.

Bedpan washer disinfectors Market: Segmentation

To gain an accurate assessment of the global bedpan washer disinfectors market, the report is segmented based on disinfection mechanism, portability, end users, and region.

Based on disinfection mechanism, the global bedpan washer disinfectors market is segmented into

Heat disinfection Dry Heat disinfection Moist Heat and Pressure Steam disinfection

Radiation disinfection

Chemical disinfection

Others

Based on portability, the global bedpan washer disinfectors market is segmented into:

Wall Mounted

Trolley

Based on end users, the global bedpan washer disinfectors market is segmented into:

Hospitals and clinics

Ambulatory centers

Others

Bedpan Washer Disinfectors Market: Overview

The global market for bedpan washer disinfectors is fragmented with a large number of players operating in the market. The global bedpan washer disinfector’s market trends include a definite shift in favor of developing regions of Asia Pacific, such as India, and China. Regulations provide a avenue for the growth of the global bedpan washer disinfectors market.

Bedpan washer disinfectors Market: Regional Outlook

The global bedpan washer disinfectors market is segmented into regions viz. North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East and Africa. North America is expected to account for a large share in the global bedpan washer disinfectors market owing to large presence of key market players, regulatory factors favoring the market, and growing healthcare expenditure.

The Asia Pacific excluding Japan bedpan washer disinfectors market is expected to grow at a high CAGR owing to growth in healthcare expenditure and volume of hospitals. China and India are expected to account significant share in the global market owing to growing healthcare sector and per capita income. Whereas, China has emerged as a large manufacturing base for medical equipment.

Europe led by Germany, France and the U.K. is expected to account second large share in the global bedpan washer disinfectors market. The Middle East and Africa bedpan washer disinfectors market is expected to be skewed in favor of the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. A large part of the global bedpan washer disinfectors market is captive, which necessitates close collaboration between players and organizations including governments and hospitals, especially in the developing regions.

Bedpan washer disinfectors Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the established vendors operating in the global bedpan washer disinfectors are MEIKO Maschinenbau GmbH & Co. KG, AT-OS, Stanbridge Ltd, DDC Dolphin, Steelco S.p.A., TBT Medical, Dentalcon Ltd (Orphanos Group of Companies), and Evocare Australia Pty Limited., among others.

