CNC Machines Market Trends, Growth and Demand by Regions till 2027

Felton, California , USA, May 5, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global computer numerical control machines market is estimated to reach USD 117.17 billion, by the end of 2027, and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% over the forecast period, 2020 to 2027. Growing demand for reduced manpower operational costs are expected to surge demand for automation with computer numerical control (CNC) machines. In addition, technological advancement in CNC machines through laser, grinding, welding machine, and milling machines are projected to positively impact market growth.

Furthermore, CNC machines integration with computer-aided design & manufacturing (CAD, CAM) benefits in time-saving in the production process. Moreover, increasing demand for multi-axis technology, and automatic tool changers are also boosting the growth of CNC machines market. CNC lathes machines are highly used in manufacturing industries for applications such as deformation, knurling, drilling, turning, facing, and cutting operations.

Different milling tools such as solid carbide tool, and polycrystalline diamond have been introduced recently in the market. These tools provide greater versatility and efficiency, especially in shop floor operations. These tools also offer resistance, and durability in high-temperature conditions with reduced noise, wear, and vibrations.

Impact of COVID-19

COVID-19 pandemic has disrupted supply chain of Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machine manufacturing. All the factories have been shut down due to lockdown restrictions in the first and second quarters of 2020. Travel & tourism sector has been hit hard by the corona crisis which in turn is impacting aerospace & aviation industry. In aerospace industry, there is a lower need for manufacturing of aircrafts & engine parts. This is expected to impact on the growth of CNC machine market.

However, with new technological innovations in advanced CNC machine tools, the market is projected to grow at significant pace over the forecast period. Moreover, the manufacturers are emphasizing on incorporating automation to enhance core machine competencies.

Top Key Players of Global Computer Numerical Control Machines Market :

Amera Seiki, Amada Co., Ltd., Fanuc Corporation, Datron AG, Dalian Machine Tool Group (DMTG) Corporation, Haas Automation, Inc., DMG Mori, Hurco Companies, Inc., and Okuma Corporation.

