Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Leading Players Updates and Industry Analysis Report till 2025

Felton, California , USA, May 5, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The global metal fabrication equipment market size is anticipated to value USD 92.84 billion until 2025. It is also expected to register a CAGR of 3.90% over the forecasted years, 2018 to 2025. Rapid industrialization and rising demand for advanced infrastructure and products are projected to drive the market growth for fabrication equipment.

The metal cutting segment held the largest share across the global market, in 2017 on account of growing demand for metal cutting prevailing across the manufacturing sector. While the machining type segment is also estimated to account for substantial share across the global market, in 2017. This high share can be attributed to increasing number of job shops across developing regions.

In 2017, the application segment of automotive accounted for significant share due to their rising adoption for producing automobiles and their auxiliary parts. On the other hand, the aerospace & defense segment also held substantial share owing to their usage for manufacturing of aircraft and carriers.

Asia Pacific held the largest share across the global market, in 2017 and generated revenue of USD 32.06 billion due to rising manufacturing industry across India, China and Japan. The, Europe accounted for the second-largest market share owing to rapid industrialization across Germany and France.

The metal fabrication equipment market includes key players, are constantly investing in R&D activities for product development and innovation to gain a competitive advantage and to widen their geographical reach.

COVID-19 Impact Insights

The global market is negatively impacted on account of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This can be attributed to the imposition of lockdown by several countries leading to stagnancy in the manufacturing processes. Also, a reduction in the availability of skilled laborers coupled with rising raw material prices of metals like iron is projected to hamper the market growth. Moreover, recession across the automobile sector owing to reduced demand for vehicles and economic uncertainty prevailing among working professionals is projected to obstruct the market growth over the post-pandemic period.

Top Key Players of Global Metal Fabrication Equipment Market :

Omax Corporation, Colfax Corporation, TRUMPF, Amada Corporation, and Jenoptik AG.

