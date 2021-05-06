Oklahoma City , USA, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — Mr Scary, the largest super-group in heavy metal history, releases “Supernatural” CD in over 150 countries around the world. Mr Scary songs are written and performed by members of Korn , Ozzy, Deep Purple, Elton John, Yngwie Malmsteen, Stevie Vai, Joe Satriani, David Lee Roth, Kansas, Scorpions, Dokken, Stone Temple Pilots, Ted Nugent, Uli Jon Roth, Vinnie Moore, Robert Downey Jr, ELO, Texas Hippie Coalition, Shaman’s Harvest, Jake E Lee, Steel Panther, Billy Sheehan, Lita Ford, Anti Mortem, Great White, Ray Parker Jr, Ringo Star, Peter Frampton, Don Henley, Spinal Tap, Ray Charles, Jason Becker, Michael Schenker, Chris Slade, Accept, Missing Persons, Duran Duran, Santana, Carmine Appice, Ian Gillan, Jason Becker, Lou Rawls, Boz Skaggs, Rick Springfield, Steel Panther, GRanny4Barrel and many more.

The Mr Scary album is produced by legendary Record Producer Malcolm Springer from Universal Music Group. Malcolm produced 100’s of soundtracks including Spiderman, Scream3, and 2Fast2Furious just to name a few. He also produced many leading bands such as Matchbox20, Saliva and Collective Soul, etc. The Mr Scary album was mastered by Kevin Reeves who runs Universal Music Group North America.

He has also mastered over 700 legendary albums from groups like KISS, The Beatles, The Yardbirds, Poison, Frankie Valli, Kansas, George Harrison & Lenny Kravitz just to name a few. The Mr Scary “Supernatural” cd is available on every major download site worldwide.

TO SEE MUSIC VIDEO: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dyzQkU88m1o

TO DOWNLOAD MR SCARY SONGS VISIT: https://open.spotify.com/track/3VhENelrr7yIfMOZTTEFCT?si=6af1968be83c4c92