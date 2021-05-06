Peru’s Orocom S.A.C. to deliver FTTx rural broadband with Alepo Digital BSS/OSS

Lima, Peru, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — As part of its connectivity projects for rural development of ICT, leading telco Orocom S.A.C. (Orocom) has partnered with digital enablement solutions provider Alepo for a BSS/OSS and Network Management System (NMS) in the regions of Puno, Junín, Tacna y Moquegua. Alepo’s solutions will facilitate Orocom to improve efficiency by centrally managing various devices and components in the network.

Set for completion in September, the project will enable remote administration of the entire network with the monitoring of thousands of sensors, devices, and actuators. This network optimization solution will improve Orocom’s quality of service across its access and transport network sites and bring new high-speed connectivity to underserved regions, including over 600,000 citizens, 1,097 state-run school premises, 559 health facilities, and 70 police units.

The solution’s advanced reporting (OLAP) capabilities will enable Orocom to create reports and graphs based on customer profiles, plans, subscriptions, usage, operations, tickets, inventory, service orders, and more. In addition, Alepo’s Omnichannel Self-Care will offer subscribers a personalized and interactive on-device experience, through which Orocom can enable them to view account details, invoices, payment receipts, usage history, and more.

Alepo’s integrated product suite includes CRM, Product Catalog, Order Management, and Billing modules with powerful microservice architecture. In combination, these modules will manage the entire workflow, from the points of sale (POS) and order confirmation to receiving payments from subscribers. This architecture will enhance flexibility, responsiveness, and efficiency while integrating with external systems to deliver a powerful end-to-end experience.

Juan Espinosa, Director LATAM at Alepo, said, “We are excited to partner with Orocom and help them introduce new high-speed broadband access to rural areas of Peru with our BSS/OSS and network monitoring solutions. Orocom’s goals with this project are core to our mission and we’re looking forward to a long and successful relationship.”

About Orocom S.A.C.

Founded in 2018, Orocom S.A.C. is a telecommunications company responsible for developing connectivity projects in the Puno, Junín, Moquegua and Tacna regions, after being awarded the Regional Projects for Broadband Installation for Integral Connectivity and Social Development for those regions. These projects have been awarded by the Ministry of Transport and Communications (MTC) and their monitoring is in charge of the National Telecommunications Program (Pronatel).

About Alepo

Alepo makes next-generation data opportunities a reality, creating advanced software solutions and services that enable global communications service providers to accelerate revenue growth, market share, and business success on fixed and mobile broadband networks. For over a decade, Alepo has been the go-to technology partner for all things data at leading service providers.

Established in 2004, Alepo is a mature technology solutions provider based in Austin, Texas, with a presence in all regions of the world.

For more information, visit alepo.com