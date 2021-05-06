The Water Stores has now come up with a free delivery offer on a purchase of ₹30,000/- or above

New Delhi, India, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The Water Stores is one of the most prominent drinking water distributors, which deals in choosing leading trustworthy brands and providing it to customers at an affordable pricing. We also offer water dispensers, water purifiers, water stations, and water coolers at the most competitive rates. We have come up with a FREE delivery offer on a purchase of Rs 30,000/- or more.

The Water Stores ensures to provide good quality water bottles and believes in offering 100% natural water supply at reasonable pricing. We offer an immense range of various top brand’s water bottles like Evian, Bisleri water, Himalayan water, Kelzai water, Kinley water, Kingfisher water, etc. with a complete stock supply facility.

We have decided to provide a FREE delivery offer on a purchase of Rs 30,000/- or above, which applies on all of our products, including water coolers, water dispensers, water stations, etc. with freshest and purest water supply surety.

The Water Stores brings the best quality drinking water of trusted brands under different sections are listed below:

Department of drinking water bottles which includes-

Artesian Water

Fresh Water

Imported Water

Medicinal Water

Packaged Water

Premium Water

Spring Water

Department of water dispenser which includes-

Water Cooler

Water Stations

Water Purifiers

All the above products are available at The Water Stores website with complete pricing details and shipment options that can be selected independently. According to that the shipping charges will apply to your particular purchase. If you have added products worth Rs 30,000/- or above in your cart, it will show free shipping directly to your address!

We need to collect our consumer’s support and interaction through which we can understand their needs and as per their need, we offer a flexible range of drinking water with affordable pricing. If you want to know more information about any water bottle or any of our water cooler, you must visit our website now!

https://www.thewaterstores.in/