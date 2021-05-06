Rapper D.Weezy releases new single ‘Grown & Sexy’

New York, NY, 2021-May-06 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of rap and hip hop known as D.Weezy has released his latest official single, “Grown & Sexy.” It has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry on the MBK Entertainment record label. Stylish, smooth, and bringing a clever lyric flair, “Grown & Sexy” introduces D.Weezy as one of the most intriguing rappers of the year so far.

Pennsylvania’s D.Weezy cites as main artistic influences only the Notorious B.I.G. and Tupac Shakur. With an emphasis on booming bass lines, catchy hooks and more lines and rhymes than you can take in all at once, “Grown & Sexy” by D.Weezy has a little something for every fan of the modern underground.

Asked to describe the overall theme of “Grown & Sexy,” D.Weezy writes simply that it’s a song about “Great vibes.”

“Grown & Sexy” by D.Weezy on the MBK Entertainment label is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, rap and hip hop music fans.

