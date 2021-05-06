Increasing number of desalination plants will boost the double suction pump market 2028

Growing population and increasing industrial activities have surged the demand for pure water for various industrial, domestic, and agricultural applications. Rising water pollution has escalated the investments in waste water treatment, and has led to significant increase in the number of waste water treatment plants, owing to which, there is an increase in the demand for double suction pumps from the waste water treatment industry. In regions where there is scarcity of portable water, there has been a rise in the number of desalination plants for the treatment of brackish water to meet the rising demand for pure water. Increasing number of desalination plants will boost the double suction pump market.

Double Suction Pump Market: Segmentation

The global double suction pump market can be segmented on the basis of product type, material type, and end use application.

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis of product type as:

Vertically Split Double Suction Pump

Horizontally Split Double Suction Pump

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis material type as:

Cast Iron

Steel

Polymer & Composite

The global double suction pump market is segmented on the basis of end use application as:

Waste Water Treatment

Water Supply

Irrigation

Power Generation

Industrial

Marine

The Double Suction Pump Market Report covers exhaustive analysis on:

Double Suction Pump Market Segments

Double Suction Pump Market Dynamics

Double Suction Pump Market Size

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies Involved

Double Suction Pump Technology

Double Suction Pump Value Chain

