Lucintel Forecasts Facial Cleanser Market to Reach $10 Billion by 2025

According to the recent study the facial cleanser market is projected to reach an estimated $10 billion by 2025 from $7.6 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2020 to 2025. Growth in this market is primarily driven by increase in number of working women, increasing disposable income, and changing climatic conditions.

Browse 107 figures / charts and 68 tables in this 205 -page report to understand trends, opportunities and forecast in facial cleanser market by end use (personal use and commercial use), product type (foam type, no foam type, solvent based, and collagen type), product form (cream, oil, liquid, and others), skin characteristics (oily skin, dry skin, mixed skin, and sensitive skin), gender (female and male) and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World).

Download sample report and view detailed Table of Content by clicking on below link https://www.lucintel.com/facial-cleanser-market.aspx

“Personal use market is expected to remain the largest segment during the forecast period.”

Based on end use industry, the facial cleanser market is segmented into personal use and commercial use. Lucintel forecasts that the personal use market is expected to remain the largest segment due to increasing awareness of customers on skincare. The commercial use segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing number of professional salons, parlors and increasing awareness for facial care.

“Within the facial cleanser market, the foam type segment is expected to remain the largest product type”

Based on technology the foam type segment is expected to witness the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its better cleansing and moisturizing properties.

“Asia pacific will dominate the facial cleanser market in near future”

Asia Pacific is expected to be the largest region with the highest growth over the forecast period due to increasing population, increase in number of working women, increasing disposable income, and changing climatic conditions.

Download Brochure of this report by clicking on https://www.lucintel.com/facial-cleanser-market.aspx

Major players of facial cleanser market are adopting various growth strategies like new product launches, expansions, merger and acquisitions, partnerships, agreements, and collaborations to expand their presence in this market. L’Oreal, Johnson & Johnson, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Shiseido, Kao Corporation, Clarins group, Amore Pacific, Beiersdorf, estee Lauder and others are among the major facial cleanser providers.

This unique research report will enable you to make confident business decisions in this globally competitive marketplace. For a detailed table of contents, contact Lucintel at +1-972-636-5056 or click on this link https://www.lucintel.com/facial-cleanser-market.aspx or helpdesk@lucintel.com