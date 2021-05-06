Coating Additives Market: Frontrunners Hold 45-50% Share Insights 2019 to 2027

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Coating Additives Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Coating Additives Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The coating additives market remains consolidated, with relatively high barriers for new entrants. The tier 1 players such as Ashland Inc., BYK-Chemie GmbH (Altana), The Dow Chemical Company, Elementis plc, Evonik Industries AG together hold around 45-50% revenue share and are focused towards expanding their regional footprints and strengthening their product portfolios. Furthermore, stringent government regulations for the development of eco-friendly and sustainable coating additives will continue to play a vital role in the coating additives market throughout the forecast period. This has led manufacturers to invest heavily in developing volatile organic compounds (VOC) exempted, bio-based and multi-functional coating additives.

Key coating additive manufacturers are developing innovative products and are expanding their geographical reach to cater to the growing demand for functional additives. Furthermore, they are also entering into a long-term supply contracts with raw material suppliers and end-users to have a strong presence in the worldwide market. Some of the current significant developments in the market include:

In 2019, Ashland Inc. a specialty chemicals company, added Strodex PK-86NV specialty phosphate ester surfactant to its dynamic product portfolio for waterborne architectural coatings.

In 2019, BYK-Chemie GmbH (Altana), a specialty chemicals company, announced the expansion of BYK’s specialty chemicals division in Shanghai, China. This expansion enables the company to serve consumers in the fast growing Asian markets.

In 2019, BASF introduced Hydropalat WE 3225, a new silicone wetting agent in its product portfolio. This new product combines excellent substrate wetting agents with pronounced defoaming performance. The company also launched Dispex Ultra PX 4290, a new high molecular weight dispersing agent, which opens up a plethora of opportunities in broad applications such as automotive OEM & refinish coatings, industrial coatings, and wood coatings.

In 2019, Daikin Industries Ltd., a leading producer of fluoropolymer products announced the establishment of a new subsidiary in Jiangsu Province, China for the sales and manufacturing of fluorochemical products.

New entrants and emerging companies in the coating additives market are also involved in product innovation, expansion of product portfolio, and collaborations with industry giants and end users to capture as much visibility as possible.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Coating Additives Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Coating Additives Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Coating Additives Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Coating Additives Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

