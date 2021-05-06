Excavator Market Prominent Players Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Hitachi

Fact.MR has adopted multi-disciplinary approach to shed light on the evolution of the Excavator Market during the historical period. The study presents a deep-dive assessment of the current growth dynamics, major avenues in the estimation year of 2028, and key prospects over the forecast period 2028. The insights and analytics on the Excavator Market span several pages. These are covered in numerous sections, including, drivers and restraints, challenges and opportunities, regional segmentation and opportunity assessment, end-use/application prospects analysis, and competitive landscape assessment.

The report features a comprehensive list of leading stakeholders as well as new entrants in the excavators market, which includes Caterpillar Inc., Deere & Co., Hitachi, Ltd., KUBOTA Corporation, CNH Industrial N.V., Volvo Construction Equipment and Services, Inc., Doosan Bobcat Inc., Yanmar Co., Ltd., JCB, Inc., Nagano Industry Co., Ltd., KOBELCO Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Kato Works Co., Ltd., BEML Limited, Guangxi LiuGong Machinery Co., Ltd., Sany Group Co. Ltd., Terex Corporation, XCMG Construction Machinery Co., Ltd., Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science and Technology Co., Ltd., CAPPELLOTTO S.P.A., Rivard Companies Inc., and The Charles Machine Works, Inc.

Emerging Stakeholders and New Entrants will Hold a Sizeable Share in Excavator Market

According to the Fact.MR report, Caterpillar Inc., KUBOTA Corporation, and Doosan Bobcat Inc. are the Tier 1 manufacturers in the excavator market and they collectively account for around 30% revenue share. Tier 2 and Tier 3 players, including CNH Industrial N.V., Deere & Co., and Sany Group Co. Ltd., continue to grow rapidly to intensify the competitive environment in the excavator market.

Due to the slowdown in the excavator market, a majority of manufacturers are focusing on introducing innovative performance features of excavators to boost sales. Leading vendors are investing in technology and R&D to capture lucrative sales opportunities in developed countries. Meanwhile emerging players in the excavator market are expanding their businesses in developed countries, where customers are more focused on enhanced efficiency than new designs of engines in excavators.

The Report Covers Exhaustive Analysis On:

Market Segments

Market Dynamics

Market Size & Demand

Current Trends/Issues/Challenges

Competition & Companies involved

Technology

Value Chain

The Excavator Market report offers detailed assessments and quantitative evaluations that shed light on numerous key aspects that have shaped its evolution over the historical period. In coming years, some of the key aspects that will shape the growth prospects during the forecast period are objectively covered in the study.

Some important questions that the Excavator Market report tries to answer exhaustively are:

Key strategic moves by various players in the Excavator Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares

Which strategies will enable top players in the Excavator Market to expand their geographic footprints

Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future

Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants

Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

