Portable Humidifiers Market Projected to Witness Vigorous Expansion by 2031

The Portable humidifiers market is anticipated to grow at a modest CAGR of 4% during the forecast period. The COVID-19 pandemic has been detrimental to myriad industries. Its effects on the portable humidifiers market have been palpable during the lockdown phase. The shutdown of multiple distribution channels has led to falling sales of portable humidifiers.

Effects of the lockdowns on consumer confidence and spending is expected to dampen sales during lockdowns. The recovery period is expected to present highly lucrative opportunities for portable humidifiers. Their efficacy in treating dryness of nose and throat, is expected to substantially increase sales of portable humidifiers during the present pandemic.

Portable Humidifiers Market Insights:

While COVID-19 has been detrimental to multiple industries, the effect of the pandemic is expected to be minimal on the portable humidifiers market. Some disruptions in the supply chain are expected due to plummeting sales and logistical anomalies. The first three quarters of 2020 are expected to register a shortfall in sales volume, with anticipated recovery in the last quarter.

Regulatory decisions supporting partial easing of industrial lockdowns are expected to restore sales of portable humidifiers. Portable humidifiers market is estimated to be valued at around US$ 1.5 Bn in 2020 and are set to grow at CAGR of 4% during the forecast period.

Regional analysis includes

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)

EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe

CIS & Russia

Japan

Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)

Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa , Rest of MEA)

Global Portable humidifiers Market: Scope of the Report:

The recent global portable humidifiers market report by Fact.MR offers a 10-year forecast from 2020 to 2030. The report elaborates on the key drivers, restraints, opportunities and threats to the expansion of the global portable humidifiers market. A detailed segmental analysis, based on type, humidity output, application, and sales channel, has been provided in the report.

Regional analysis in terms of supply chain analysis, business execution and market value analysis provides an in-depth perspective about the future scope of the global portable humidifiers market. In addition, a separate section on market structure has also been provided. The section provides a detailed analysis of key market players and the strategies for expansion in the portable humidifiers market.

