Molecular Cytogenetics Market worth $2.52 Billion – Increasing Incidence of Genetic Disorders and Cancer

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Molecular Cytogenetics Market by Product (Kit, Reagent, Probe, Consumable, Software, Service), Technique (In-Situ, FISH, Comparative Genomic Hybridization), Application (Cancer, Genetic), End User (Research Labs, Institutes) – Forecast”, report provides a detailed overview of the major drivers, restraints, challenges, opportunities, and strategies impacting the market along with the estimates and forecasts of the revenue and market share analysis.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The high incidence and large economic burden of genetic disorders and cancer and rise in healthcare expenditure has resulted in the increasing use of molecular cytogenetic products in clinical and research laboratories, academic research institutes, and pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product, is segmented into kits and reagents, instruments, consumables, and software and services. The kits and reagents segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market in 2016; the increasing incidence of genetic disorders and cancer is a key market driver in this segment.

On the basis of technique, is segmented into comparative genomic hybridization (CGH), fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH), in situ hybridization (ISH), and other techniques. CGH forms the largest and fastest-growing technology segment of this market, as the increasing laboratory automation will increase areas of application of CGH in molecular cytogenetics market.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The Global Market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in the aging population and increasing prevalence of cancer and genetic disorders in the region.

Global Key Leaders: Key players in the molecular cytogenetics market include F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland) Danaher Corporation (U.S.), Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (U.S.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Agilent Technologies (U.S.), PerkinElmer, Inc. (U.S.), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Oxford Gene Technology (U.K.), and Applied Spectral Imaging (U.S.).

Danaher Corporation (U.S.) was the second-largest player, with a market share of 13.7% in 2015. Leica Microsystems is a subsidiary of Danaher that develops molecular cytogenetics instruments and kits. The company has plants in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, the U.K., China, and Singapore. It has presence in over 100 countries—with sales and service organizations in 20 countries and an international network of distribution partners. The company focuses on the introduction of innovative and technologically advanced products in the molecular cytogenetics market.