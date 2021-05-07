Isoamylene Market 2020 Global Trend, Segmentation and Opportunities, Forecast 2030

Global isoamylene market is growing rapidly due to the huge demand for polymer antioxidants and flavour & fragrance across the globe. Flavour & fragrance holds one-third of global isoamylene consumption and is widely used in the production of fragrance chemicals. Also, manufacturers are focusing on the expansion of isoamylene production to maintain a horizontal supply-demand gap.

Moreover, niche applications such as pharmaceutical and UV stabilizers are anticipated to be the key factor for the growth of isoamylene consumption over the coming years. The main cause of the growing demand for isoamylene in recent years is the enormous increase in demand from industries such as agricultural, automotive, medical, healthcare industries respectively. Besides, government funding for the development of a special class of isoamylene products in a cost-effective way is fuelling market development. However, isoamylene being highly volatile and flammable, the manufacturers face difficulties in storage and handling, which adds up to the overall cost of the product.

After reading the Isoamylene Market report, readers get insight into: 

  • Major drivers and restraining factors, opportunities and challenges, and the competitive landscape
  • New, promising avenues in key regions
  • New revenue streams for all players in emerging markets
  • Focus and changing role of various regulatory agencies in bolstering new opportunities in various regions
  • Demand and uptake patterns in key industries of the Isoamylene Market
  • New research and development projects in new technologies in key regional markets
  • Changing revenue share and size of key product segments during the forecast period 2020 – 2030
  • Technologies and business models with disruptive potential 

Regional analysis includes

  • North America (U.S., Canada)
  • Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Chile, Peru, Rest of LATAM)
  • EU – (Germany, France, Italy, Spain), UK, BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxemburg), NORDIC (Norway, Denmark, Iceland, Sweden), Eastern Europe (Poland, Ukraine, Czech Rep. etc.), Rest of Europe
  • CIS & Russia
  • Japan
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (Greater China, India, S. Korea, ASEAN Countries, Rest of APEJ)
  • Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Iran, Israel, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Isoamylene Market: Segmentation

Based on the application, the global isoamylene Market is segmented as:

  • Pesticides
  • Pharmaceutical
  • Catalyst
  • Flavour & Fragrance
  • UV stabilizer
  • Hot melt adhesives
  • Anti-oxidants
  • Others

Some important questions that the Isoamylene Market report tries to answer exhaustively are: 

  • Key strategic moves by various players in the Isoamylene Market in recent years with respect to product launches, deals and tie-ups, and mergers and acquisitions, and divestment of shares
  • Which strategies will enable top players in the Isoamylene Market to expand their geographic footprints
  • Which new business models are expected to change the course of growth of key regional markets in near future
  • Which technologies will witness most attractive research investments and what will be the key sources of funding for startups and new entrants
  • Which products segments have in recent years have seen new, lucrative application areas

