Microdermabrasion Devices Market Set to Thrive USD 864.2 Million by 2033 with 5.3% CAGR

The microdermabrasion devices market is poised for significant growth, driven by advancements in skincare technology and increasing consumer demand for non-invasive beauty treatments. Starting from USD 490.8 million in 2022 and expected to reach USD 514.8 million in 2023, the market is projected to expand at a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% from 2023 to 2033, culminating in an estimated valuation of USD 864.2 million by 2033.

Microdermabrasion, renowned for its effectiveness in exfoliating and rejuvenating the skin, continues to gain popularity worldwide. This growth trajectory reflects a growing preference for non-surgical skincare solutions that enhance skin texture and appearance.

The continuous innovation and improvement in microdermabrasion technologies are expected to further drive the market, offering more efficient and user-friendly solutions for both professional and personal use.

This method of exfoliation reveals new, smooth, and soft skin cells while improving the tone and texture of the skin. Following medical microdermabrasion, skin can more readily absorb anti-aging and acne treatments. The procedure thickens the dermis and increases resistance to the aging process by stimulating the underlying epidermis, which encourages the production of new collagen.

The removal of dead skin is the aim of every microdermabrasion treatment. Microdermabrasion is an effective treatment for a variety of surface issues, including dullness, mild to moderate acne, hyperpigmentation, and fine wrinkles. With crystal microdermabrasion, a wand is used to spray tiny crystals all over the face. As the skin abrades across the skin, dead skin is removed and collected by the corresponding vacuum.

Competitive Analysis:

Some of the prominent players working in the global market are-

Altair Instruments

Lumenis Ltd

Sylvan Company

ImageDerm Inc

PMD Beauty

Kosmet, Inc

Johnson & Johnson

Dermamed Solutions

MacroDerma.com

Dermaglow

Recent Developments in the Microdermabrasion Devices Market

In September 2018, the company Candela Corporation obtained the Ellipse A/S which is one of the leading companies for intense pulsed light and is a laser-based platform for skin care treatments. Therefore through the acquisitions, Candela wanted its products to be strengthened in the marketplace.

In April 2016, The USA-based DermaMed Solution launched its new technical products in Philadelphia for skin care treatment. The new product – geneO+ 3 in 1 Super Facial helps to light fine lines and wrinkles. It is one of the latest technology with a motto to take care of the skin naturally.

In November 2022, Johnson & Johnson announced its intent for separating the Company’s Consumer Health business, by creating a new publicly traded company. The planned separation created two global leaders that are better positioned in delivering improved health outcomes for patients and consumers through innovation, pursue more targeted business strategies and accelerate growth.

In December 2022, Johnson & Johnson took another step forward in the establishment of two independent, market-leading companies with the announcement of Kenvue as the name for the planned New Consumer Health Company. The new corporate brand comes to life through a compelling purpose and a timeless visual brand.

Key Segmentation

By Type:

Diamond Microdermabrasion Devices

Crystal Microdermabrasion Devices

By Application:

Acne

Minor Acne Scarring

Enlarged and Clogged Pores

Spots and Blemishes

Fine Lines and Wrinkles

Uneven Skin Tone

Coarse Skin Texture

Saggy Skin

By End User:

Hospitals

Dermatology Clinics

Spas and Beauty Parlors

By Region:

North America

Latin America

The Middle East and Africa

Europe

Asia Pacific

