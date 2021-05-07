Structural Heart Devices Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

According to research report the global structural heart devices market is expected to reach $19.6 billion by 2027

Posted on 2021-05-07 by in Healthcare // 0 Comments

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global structural heart devices market is expected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2027 from USD 10.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Growth in the structural heart devices market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, regulatory approvals for new and advanced structural heart devices, favourable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures & devices, and increasing awareness about structural heart diseases.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=161123753

Objectives of the Study:
• To define, describe, and forecast the global structural heart devices market, by product, procedure, and region
• To provide detailed information regarding factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
• To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
• To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape of market leaders
• To forecast the size of the structural heart devices market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World
• To profile the key players in the global structural heart devices market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies
• To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches & approvals, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships & agreements, of the leading players in the structural heart devices market

The report describes and studies the global structural heart devices market, by product, procedure, and region.
It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market and the regulatory analysis impacting market dynamics.
On the basis of product, the global structural heart devices market is segmented into heart valve devices, occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, other devices, and accessories. The heart valve devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of trans catheter aortic valve replacement procedures performed across the globe, the efficacy and durability of these products, and the growing number of regulatory approvals for heart valve devices.

North America is expected to dominate the structural heart devices market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the structural heart devices market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, favourable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures and devices, technological advancements, and development of innovative devices.

Request Free Report Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=161123753

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and LivaNova plc (UK) are the key players in the structural heart devices market. The other players in this market are CryoLife, Inc. (US), Micro Interventional Devices, Inc. (US), Braile Biomédica (Brazil), Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China), and TTK Healthcare Limited (India).

Contact:
Mr. Aashish Mehra
MarketsandMarkets™ INC.
630 Dundee Road
Suite 430
Northbrook, IL 60062
USA: +1-888-600-6441
sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Matched content

Editor’s pick

Home | Submit Press Release | Nationwide / EPR Network | Free Press Release Distribution | Real Time Press Release Distribution | Travel PR News | EuropaWire
© 2004-2021 Express-Press-Release.Net. Owned by EPR Network LLC. All Rights Reserved. All trade marks and names are owned by their respective owners.
RSS | Privacy | Disclaimer | TOS | Feedback
EPR Network LLC disclaims any content found in press releases published on its network - full disclaimer. Powered by WP. Theme by MH Themes
In the works: Consolidated Press Release Distribution | Social Press Release | Early Bird Press Release

Express Press Release Distribution