Structural Heart Devices Market Growing at a CAGR of 8.2%

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ — According to research report the global structural heart devices market is expected to reach USD 19.6 billion by 2027 from USD 10.4 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 8.2%. Growth in the structural heart devices market is mainly driven by factors such as the rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, regulatory approvals for new and advanced structural heart devices, favourable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures & devices, and increasing awareness about structural heart diseases.

Objectives of the Study:

• To define, describe, and forecast the global structural heart devices market, by product, procedure, and region

• To provide detailed information regarding factors influencing market growth (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)

• To strategically analyze micro markets with respect to individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market

• To analyze market opportunities for stakeholders and provide details of the competitive landscape of market leaders

• To forecast the size of the structural heart devices market in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

• To profile the key players in the global structural heart devices market and comprehensively analyze their core competencies

• To track and analyze competitive developments, such as product launches & approvals, acquisitions, expansions, and partnerships & agreements, of the leading players in the structural heart devices market

The report describes and studies the global structural heart devices market, by product, procedure, and region.

It provides detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of this market and the regulatory analysis impacting market dynamics.

On the basis of product, the global structural heart devices market is segmented into heart valve devices, occluders and delivery systems, annuloplasty rings, other devices, and accessories. The heart valve devices segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment can be attributed to the growing number of trans catheter aortic valve replacement procedures performed across the globe, the efficacy and durability of these products, and the growing number of regulatory approvals for heart valve devices.

North America is expected to dominate the structural heart devices market during the forecast period

Geographically, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the structural heart devices market in 2018, followed by Europe. The large share of North America in the global market is attributed to factors such as the rising prevalence of structural heart diseases, favourable reimbursement scenario for structural heart procedures and devices, technological advancements, and development of innovative devices.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott (US), Boston Scientific Corporation (US), and LivaNova plc (UK) are the key players in the structural heart devices market. The other players in this market are CryoLife, Inc. (US), Micro Interventional Devices, Inc. (US), Braile Biomédica (Brazil), Lepu Medical Technology (Beijing) Co., Ltd. (China), and TTK Healthcare Limited (India).

