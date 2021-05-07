Breath Analyzer Market worth $1,167 million by 2025 – Growing use of breathalyzer in detecting various diseases

PUNE, India, 2021-May-07 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Breath Analyzer Market by Technology (Fuel Cell, Semicoductor Oxide Sensor, Others), End User (Law Enforcement Agencies, Enterprises, Individuals ), Application, Region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global Forecast to 2025“, the breathalyzer market is expected to reach USD 1,167 million by 2025 from USD 524 million in 2020, at a CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Growth Opportunities: Technological Advancements;

The breath analyzers market is technology-driven and is projected to grow at a significant rate in the coming years. Owing to the lucrative potential of the market, a number of players are focusing on developing novel technologies and are continuously introducing accurate and easy-to-use breath analyzers. In August 2019, Y Combinator, an investment company, invested in SannTek Labs to work on a new kind of breathalyzer. This breathalyzer is designed to detect blood alcohol levels as well as the type of cannabis a person has consumed in the past 3 to 4 hours.

Recent Developments in Depth:

In 2020, Lifeloc Technologies launched LT7 and LX9 breathalyzers. These are US DOT/NHTSAapproved breath alcohol testers for law enforcement and workplace markets designed to be user-friendly.

In 2019, Y Combinator, an investment company, invested in SannTek Labs to work on a new kind of breathalyzer. This breathalyzer is designed to detect blood alcohol levels as well as the type of cannabis a person has consumed in the past 3 to 4 hours.

In 2019, Abbott and Intoximeters today signed an agreement for Intoximeters to market Abbott’s SoToxaTM Mobile Test System – a handheld oral fluid roadside testing solution that rapidly and reliably detects recent drug use – alongside Intoximeters’ Alco-Sensor brand breath alcohol-testing products

Breathalyzer Market Segmentation in Detailed:

Based on technology, Segmented into fuel cells, semiconductor oxidesensors, and other technologies (infrared spectroscopy and chemical crystals). In 2020, the fuel cellssegment accounted for the largest share of the global breath analyzers market. Fuel cells are the mostwidely used technology in breath analyzers. Fuel cell-based breath analyzers offer an extremely high levelof accuracy, sensitivity, and reliability. They are specifically tuned to detect alcohol and do not requiremultiple sensors. These analyzers are considered the gold standard of handheld alcohol testers for bothpersonal and professional use.

On the basis of application, Segmented into alcohol detection, drug abuse detection, and medical applications. The alcohol detection segment accounted for the largest market share in 2020. This segment is also projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of this segment is primarily driven by stringent government regulations for driving under the influence (DUI).

Geographical View in-detailed:

North America dominated the global breath analyzer market in 2020. However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest during the forecast period. The major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market include as growing consumption of alcohol, increasing research on the medical applications of breath analyzers, and the development of advanced breath analyzers.

Global Key Leaders:

The prominent players in the global breath analyzer market include Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), MPD, Inc (US), Lifeloc Technologies (US), BACtrack, Inc. (US), Quest Products, Inc. (US), Akers Biosciences, Inc. (US), Intoximeter, Inc. (US), AK GlobalTech Corporation (US), Alcohol Countermeasure Systems Corporation (Canada), EnviteC-Wismar GmbH (Germany), Lion Laboratories Ltd. (UK)