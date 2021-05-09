Global Plant Hydrocolloids Market to Create an Absolute $ Opportunity of US$ 4.5 Bn During Forecast Period 2019 – 2029

Heightened demand for clean label food products is projected to give an uptick to sales of plant hydrocolloids. Plant hydrocolloids provide functional benefits within the food industry such as their utilization as vegan replacements for gelatin hydrocolloids. They are also gaining proficiency as effective substitutes for eggs which have end use applications in the bakery industry.

These factors are inducing demand for plant hydrocolloids in the food industry. Demand for plant hydrocolloids is expected to grow exponentially and is projected to create an absolute $ opportunity of US$ 4.5 Bn during forecast period 2019 – 2029.

Key Takeaways of Global Plant Hydrocolloids Market

Cellulosics source of plant hydrocolloids accounts for more than half of the market share. Cellulosics are expected to show rising demand in plant hydrocolloids market during period of forecast 2019 – 2029 owing to easy availability of raw material in Europe, North America and APEJ region which are major producers of plant hydrocolloids.

Application of plant hydrocolloids in bakery and confectionary accounts for a notable share and is projected to grow 2.2X through 2029 owing to increased consumption of bakery and confectionary products in major consumer markets such as China, United States and India.

North America and Europe plant hydrocolloids market collectively hold more than two thirds of market share. However, Asia Pacific excluding Japan will grow at a higher growth rate as compared to the global CAGR.

Brazil is experiencing faster growth owing to the usage of plant hydrocolloids as dairy alternatives. Furthermore, an increase in the consumer demand along with strong non-vegan demographics is being observed in the region.

Plant hydrocolloids market in United States is showing high demand growth owing to many trends in the market of food and beverages as well as increasing preference for clean and all-natural label food products.

Emerging Regions to Remain Profitable Investment Pockets

Market leaders such as DSM, Ingredion Incorporated and Cargill Inc. are strategically moving to enhance their product portfolio and expand their reach in emerging markets to grab potential opportunities in the growing food market. For instance, food ingredient giant DSM has unveiled its new brand and series of plant hydrocolloids in the year 2019.

DSM has unveiled new brands from its China based production facility for the Asia Pacific market. CP Kelco, a plant hydrocolloids giant has added the citrus fiber brand Nutrava to its offerings since 2019. The company has very strong product offerings of plant hydrocolloids and is implementing strategies to meet consumer demand for clean label products across the globe.

