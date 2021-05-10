Increase in Demand for Naturally-Sourced Ingredients Offering Health Benefits under Nutraceutical Applications to Drive the Market Growth for Eggshell Membrane Market

The global eggshell membrane market size is estimated to account for USD 105 million in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 169 million by 2025, recording a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period. The market is primarily driven by the increase in the consumption of eggshell membrane majorly in nutraceuticals and cosmetic &personal care applications due to health-related benefits.

The rise in consumption of eggshell membrane majorly in the capsule form is driving the market growth

The capsules segment, on the basis of product, dominated the eggshell membrane market in 2019. With the majority of key players supplying eggshell membrane in capsule form and its rising use as nutraceuticals, the demand for eggshell membranes is projected to remain high. In addition, the acceptance of capsules among consumers remains high as compared to tablets, processed powders, and gummies & chews.

The food & beverages segment is projected to record the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The demand for healthier food &; beverage products remains high in developed and developing countries among the millennial population. Eggshell membrane is a key nature-source ingredient used by a number of food & beverage manufacturers. In addition, industry experts are witnessing high demand for eggshell membranes in the food & beverage industry to attain a leading position in the coming years. Hence, the eggshell membrane plays a key role in food & beverage applications due to the distinct health benefits offered to humans, such as calcium, proteins, and other enzymes & essential acids, for the human body. It is projected to drive the market growth during the forecast period.

Few domestic and global players provide eggshell membrane as an ingredient across the world, making it a consolidated market. Major players have their presence in the Asia Pacific region, primarily in China and India, and in the US in North America. Key players operating in this market include Biova LLC (US), Microcore Research Laboratories (India), Ecovatec Solutions (Canada), Eggnovo SL (Spain), Eggbrane (Netherlands), Stratum Nutrition (US), Certified Nutraceuticals Inc (US), Bolise Co Limited (China), Mitushi Biopharma (India), and Kewpie Corporation (Japan).

Stratum Nutrition (US), a US-based company, is a leading provider of eggshell and eggshell membrane wellness ingredients and a pioneer in manufacturing and distributing unique ingredients and products. It has long-term product partners, such as Healthy Direction, Now Foods, Healthy Origins, Dr. Axe, Ancient Nutrition, Forever, Jamieson Natural Sources, Natural Factors, Redd Remedies, for its ingredient supply. With a strong distribution network, including partnership with Phytonet, Pathway International, and Ayalla, its major focus is on expanding its market reach in the ingredients market. It has a diverse product portfolio for various applications and consumers, including NEM (Natural eggshell membrane) for tissue and joint health, ESC (eggshell calcium) for minerals and calcium intake, BLIS K12 for ENT health, and oral cavity, and BLIS M18 for oral hygiene. The company processes eggshells instead of them disposing of as environmental waste. It has a processing capacity of over 6,00,000 tons of eggshells per annum. It operates its own research study platform, Layers Knowledge Centre, which provides peer-reviewed scientific journals that benefits the end-users in understanding the quality and uses of its manufactured ingredients and products. The journals published on the aforementioned platform includes multi-center, randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled canine studies, along with other animal-related studies that help in increasing its product credibility. Stratum Nutrition’s products are manufactured in NSF-certified GMP facilities and are Kosher and Halal-certified.

Biova LLC (US) is a global manufacturer and distributor of water-soluble egg membrane ingredients that offer increased health benefits. Its ingredients are offered in various industries, such as functional food products, beverages, and cosmetics. The company has a patented water-soluble process for manufacturing eggshell membrane ingredients and products, namely, BiovaFlex, BiovaDerm, BiovaBio, and BiovaPlex for improving joint health, skin health, and pet health across the globe. Its partner companies include Connell Brothers, Cambridge Commodities Ltd, and Ford Levine Group. It primarily focuses on manufacturing natural, pure, and nutrient-rich ingredients with extensive, ongoing research and cutting-edge technologies. The company follows a direct vertical integration model as it is the largest egg producer and processor for the continuous supply of raw materials. It has carried out extensive research for its line of products and has proven and stated various benefits, which has helped it expand its customer reach globally.

Microcore Research Laboratories (India) Microcore Research Laboratories is based in India and manufactures and formulates bio-functional, collagen-based compounds, nutritional ingredients, and medical foods, and distributes them globally to consumers and product manufacturers. Its product portfolio primarily caters to arthritis, bone & joint weakness, and osteoporosis through effective nutrition ingredients, which include natural eggshell membrane collagen and natural eggshell membrane collagen concentrate. Furthermore, its manufacturing facility is approved by the food safety standards of India and Halal, fulfilling international standards. The company has over nine patents registered with the Indian Patent Organization for the dry process of separating egg membrane concentrate and eggshell, egg membrane hydrolysate process, and modified egg membrane for wound healing and tissue recovery. The company operates mainly through two major segments, namely, natural eggshell membrane range of products and Chicken sternum collagen type-2 range of products. The natural eggshell membrane range of products include a natural eggshell membrane (NEM), natural egg membrane concentrate (NEMC), natural eggshell calcium (NESC), soluble eggshell membrane (SESM), soluble elastin concentrate (SEC), and collagen type 1, V, X concentrates (C1,V,X).