Socinator’s Latest Report Reveals 1.4 Million Newbie Users Enter Social Media: Almost 16.5 Users Every Second

Bengaluru, India, 2021-May-11 — /EPR Network/ — Socinator, the dominant social media management, post scheduler, and automation tool lately released a comprehensive report breaking down the facts on increasing daily population on social media. It’s not the first occasion, the team earlier conducted research and submitted a report about the digitalization of brands.

With many consequences of pandemic and lockdown situations across the world, the number of overall users (teenagers, youngsters, etc.) keeps on growing each day by a notable amount. There are currently more than 4.33 billion active social media users worldwide. The same provides excellent opportunities to brands, businesses, and other popular accounts.

Putting the impact and Socinator’s report in figures, global social media users keep on increasing by approximately 1.4 million every day and that denotes 16.5 new users signup every second. The facts further classify the percentage of usage-type. Half of the age group (16 to 64) leverage social media in order to get information regarding brands. On the other side, the same amount of users accomplishes social media tasks.

At this point, Socinator seeks a major shift in existing users since brands mostly use Facebook, Instagram, YouTube, and LinkedIn. Fortunately, the tool offers social media management on all the popular platforms including the top four.

Later, out of this connection, Socinator’s senior research & product development officer said, “We are not surprised to see the outcome via our latest report. Our team has been noticing high growth in social media users over the years. As a consequence, Socinator ended up presenting a report to spread awareness among brands.”

The report also states:

The tremendous rise in mobile marketing trends due to more people spending time on smartphones rather than TV ads. Nearby 80% of the internet population shifted to online shopping, whether it’s about food, personal care, gadgets, and so on. The older group of audience is rapidly growing as compared to other demographics.

