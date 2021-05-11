Printed Tape Market Dynamics, Growth Prospects, Regional Estimates & Trends, 2025

Felton, Calif., USA, May. 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ —

The global Printed Tape Market research report provides complete insights on industry scope, trends, regional estimates, key application, competitive landscape and financial performance of prominent players. It also offers ready data-driven answers to several industry-level questions. This study enables numerous opportunities for the market players to invest in research and development.

Market Overview:

Global Printed Tape Market is expected to reach USD 39.79 billion by 2025. Printed tape is formed from flexography printing process. These products frequently feature a synthetic or natural adhesive and pressure sensitive backing. These tapes are used as label indicators, marketing and branding tools, and as safety tapes.

Key Players:

3M

Windmill Tapes

Bron Tapes

Kilby Packaging

Print-O-Tape

Fabo s.p.a.

Supertape

Le Mark Group

Dalpo sp. z.o.o.

Shurtape Technologies, LLC

ADH Tape

Growth Drivers:

The Printed Tape Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Rising use of enhanced technology, growing packaging printing industry, and high demand for aesthetic appeal are documented as major factors of Printed Tapes Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, rising demand for high quality printing at low cost by obeying government laws are the factors that may restrain overall market in the coming years.

Raw Material Outlook:

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Technology Outlook:

Flexography

Lithography

Digital printing

Screen printing

Gravure

Printing Ink Outlook:

Water-based

Solvent-based

UV curable

Product Outlook:

Acrylic carton sealing tape

Hot melt carton sealing tape

Natural rubber carton sealing tape

Application Outlook:

Food & beverage

Consumer durables

Transportation & logistics

Regional Outlook:

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Printed Tape and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market share could be presence of buyers and suppliers in developing countries like India and China and rising export-import and transportation activities.

