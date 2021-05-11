Middle East Distribution Transformer Market Growth and Segments by Application 2022

Felton, California , USA, May 11, 2021 — /EPR Network/ — The Middle East distribution transformer market size is projected to value at USD 3.59 billion by 2022. The demand for better electrical distribution has resulted in rising usage across the commercial, industrial, and power sectors. This is expected to spur product demand. Various advantages including better power quality, reduced line loss, optimal energy use, and reduced energy costs are likely to propel industry growth substantially. Furthermore, it provides investment-related advantages, better compatibility, and reliability. The surging demand to outbound current losses coupled with the growing demand for electricity is further expected to surge the demand by 2022.

Low cost incurred in the conduit and installation of distribution transformers may have a positive impact on industry growth. The fueling demand across facilities and plants that need huge volumes of power supply like data centers is further expected to increase product demand. Moreover, the capability to function at low power frequencies provides advantages like better voltage regulation, reduced power losses, improved service continuity, and increased functional flexibility making it a potential market.

Liquid filled technology segment held over 70% revenue share in 2014 and is expected to grow during the projected period due to various benefits provided by this segment. These include high-reliability service and retro-fit application abilities. Extensive adoption of this segment in a large range of commercial, industrial, and utility applications can further spur product demand over the forecast period.

Top Key Players of Middle East Distribution Transformer Market :

Alstom, Siemens, ABB, Bawan, Alfanar Electrical Systems, and Abaft Middle East.

