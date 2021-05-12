Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market worth $1,205.2 Million – Global Industry Segments and Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Veterinary Chemistry Analyzer Market by Product (Chemistry Analyzer, Glucometer, Consumables (Panel, Test Strip, Reagent)) Application (Blood Chemistry Analysis, Urinalysis, Glucose Monitoring) & Animal (Companion & Livestock) – Global Forecast to 2022″, is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 8.7%, to reach USD 1,205.2 Million worth industry.

What Drives the Market Growth?

The Factors such as increase in animal population, growing pet adoption, rising demand for animal-derived food products, increasing incidence of zoonotic diseases, growing demand for pet insurance, rising animal health expenditure, and growth in the number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels in developed economies are driving the growth of the global veterinary chemistry analyzers market. However, increasing pet care costs may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product, this market is segmented into instruments and consumables (panels, kits, test strips, and reagents). The consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the global veterinary chemistry analyzer market. It is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period. The high growth of this segment is mainly attributed to the increased adoption of the pre-loaded multiple reagent panels and pre-loaded single slide reagent panels by the end users.

On the basis of application, the market is categorized into blood chemistry analysis, urinalysis, glucose monitoring, and blood gas-electrolyte analysis. The blood chemistry analysis segment accounted for the largest share, while the glucose-monitoring segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. The veterinary chemistry analyzer market is further segmented, on the basis of animal type, into companion animals and livestock. In 2016, the companion animal segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The global veterinary chemistry analyzers market is segmented into developed markets and emerging markets. The developed markets comprise the U.S., Canada, Germany, the U.K., France, Italy, Spain, and Japan. This developed markets accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2016. However, the emerging markets (including China, India and Latin America) segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Growth in the emerging markets can be attributed to the rising animal population, growing pet adoption, increase in the demand for animal-derived food products, growing per capita animal health expenditure (especially in India, Latin America, and China), and rising awareness regarding animal health and welfare. Among the developed and emerging markets, the U.S. accounted for the largest share of global veterinary chemistry analyzer market.

Global Key Leaders:

Some of the prominent players in this market are IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Abaxis, Inc. (U.S.), Heska Corporation (U.S.), Randox Laboratories Ltd. (U.K.), ARKRAY, Inc. (Japan), Eurolyser Diagnostica GmbH (Austria), Alfa Wassermann Inc. (U.S.), DiaSys Diagnostic Systems, USA, LLC (U.S.), Diconex SA (Argentina), Chengdu Seamaty Technology Co., Ltd.(China), Biochemical Systems International Srl (Italy), ELITechGroup (France), and URIT Medical Electronic Group Co. Ltd (China).

Abaxis Inc. held the second-largest share of the global veterinary chemistry analyzers market in 2016. Abaxis, Inc. operates through two major segments, namely, medical market and veterinary market. In 2016, the veterinary market segment accounted for approximately 81% of the company’s total revenue, which influenced the operational and financial condition of the company. During the same fiscal year, the company experienced a 21% increase in the sales of its veterinary instruments. The company heavily depends on North American for its revenue generation as around 80% of its revenue comes from this region. The company focuses on acquisitions and partnerships as its growth strategy.