Smart Diapers Market Opportunities, Trends & Future Scope to 2025

The global smart diapers market size is projected to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2025, further growing at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2019 to 2025. The launch of the smart wearable is encouraging this industry manufacturer to focus on producing sensor-integrated diapers that will enable caregivers to take better care of babies and adults.

The market demand is predominantly contributed by the geriatric population. Healthcare institutions, Clinics, and elder age homes with elderly people are also prominent users that are expected to drive the market over the forecast period. One of the restraints to market growth is the risk of infections such as urethra inflammation in the aging population. Top companies in the market are offering solutions to prevent infectious diseases and reduce the possibilities in the future by developing Bluetooth devices, software, and sensors.

Asia Pacific is expected to expand from 2019 to 2025 at the highest CAGR of 5.7%. New players are entering the market with new technologies such as smart diapers with integrated sensors, this is a key factor in driving the smart diapers market in the region. Nuclear families with increasing population in this region are a key factor boosting the market growth. Rising birth rates are projected to provide market growth opportunities in Asia Pacific and the Middle East region. Owing to the increasing preference for technology-led smart products which makes life easier for people with busy schedules and lifestyles, North America and Europe hold a commanding share of the global market.

Some of the key market players focus on delivering new smart sensors for the diapers, which are well-updated with innovations such as Alert plus. Companies like Alphabet’s Verily and Pixie Scientific were the leading players, in 2018.

