Embedded AI Market Expands Across Industrial Automation

The global embedded AI market was valued at USD 9,966.3 million in 2024 and is expected to expand significantly, reaching USD 21,930.4 million by 2030. This growth represents a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 14.1% from 2025 to 2030. Market expansion is primarily driven by the increasing demand for intelligent and autonomous systems capable of delivering personalized user experiences. Additionally, the rapid proliferation of connected devices and the expansion of IoT ecosystems, which enable enhanced communication and data exchange, are further accelerating the adoption of embedded AI solutions across industries.

Key Market Trends & Insights

North America accounted for the largest share of the global embedded AI market, capturing 32.0% of total revenue in 2024. Within the region, the U.S. emerged as the dominant contributor, leading the North American market in terms of revenue during the same year. From an offering perspective, the software segment held the largest revenue share, accounting for 41.9% of the market in 2024, reflecting the growing reliance on AI-enabled platforms and analytics solutions.

By vertical, the automotive sector maintained a leading position, representing 18.3% of total market revenue in 2024, driven by the integration of AI in advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS), autonomous driving technologies, and connected vehicle platforms. Meanwhile, the healthcare segment is anticipated to witness the fastest growth, registering a CAGR of 18.1% from 2025 to 2030, supported by increasing adoption of AI-powered diagnostics, medical imaging, and patient monitoring systems.

Market Size & Forecast

2024 Market Size: USD 9,966.3 million

2030 Projected Market Size: USD 21,930.4 million

CAGR (2025–2030): 14.1%

Largest Regional Market (2024): North America

Fastest Growing Region: Europe

The rising need for high-performance and energy-efficient processors is a key factor influencing market growth, as embedded AI systems must handle increasingly complex algorithms while maintaining low power consumption. This demand is particularly evident in applications that integrate image- and video-based AI services, where scalable processing capabilities are essential to ensure real-time performance and reliability. Enhanced processor efficiency allows organizations to deploy advanced embedded AI solutions that support broader use cases and improved system scalability.

Furthermore, the growing preference for technologies that deliver personalized and adaptive experiences is reinforcing the adoption of embedded AI across multiple end-use sectors. By embedding AI capabilities directly into devices and systems, organizations can analyze user data, preferences, and behavioral patterns to provide tailored recommendations, responses, and services. This personalization enhances user engagement and satisfaction while enabling devices to operate autonomously with minimal human intervention. Such capabilities are especially critical in applications including autonomous vehicles, smart home systems, and industrial automation, where embedded AI supports intelligent decision-making and automated operations.

Order a free sample PDF of the Embedded AI Market Intelligence Study, published by Grand View Research.

Key Embedded AI Company Insights

Leading market participants are actively pursuing strategies such as product launches, technological advancements, geographic expansions, mergers and acquisitions, and strategic partnerships to strengthen their market presence. These initiatives enable companies to broaden their product portfolios, enhance market penetration, and maintain a competitive edge in the rapidly evolving embedded AI landscape.

IBM operates across more than 170 countries and focuses on advancing responsible technology and ethical business practices. The company delivers AI-driven and hybrid cloud solutions that help organizations modernize operations, predict trends, automate workflows, and enhance security. IBM’s capabilities include the design, deployment, and management of end-to-end solutions that integrate AI into applications, servers, and storage systems. Its embedded AI offerings enable businesses to unlock the value of proprietary data while improving automation, productivity, and decision-making.

Intel is a leading technology provider known for driving innovation in semiconductors and computing solutions. Its embedded AI portfolio includes edge-optimized processors, FPGAs, and GPUs such as Intel Core Ultra processors and Agilex 5 FPGAs. These solutions support real-time AI inference, advanced visual computing, and automation across sectors including retail, healthcare, industrial manufacturing, and automotive. Intel’s edge AI platforms emphasize scalability, flexibility, and rapid deployment, enabling enterprises to efficiently implement embedded AI across diverse applications.

Key Embedded AI Companies

The embedded AI market is characterized by the presence of several established players that collectively command a significant share of the market and influence overall industry trends. Key companies include:

HPE

Google (Alphabet Inc.)

IBM

Intel

LUIS Technology

Microsoft

NVIDIA Corporation

Oracle

Qualcomm

Salesforce

Siemens

Conclusion

In conclusion, the embedded AI market is poised for robust growth through 2030, driven by rising demand for intelligent, autonomous, and personalized systems across multiple industries. Advancements in energy-efficient processing technologies, coupled with the expanding adoption of IoT and edge computing, are strengthening the role of embedded AI in real-time decision-making and automation. With strong regional performance in North America, rapid growth anticipated in Europe, and increasing penetration across automotive, healthcare, and industrial applications, embedded AI is set to become a foundational technology enabling next-generation digital transformation.

Explore Horizon Databook – The world’s most expansive market intelligence platform developed by Grand View Research.