Abbott Laboratories (US), Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland), and Siemens Healthineers (Germany) Dominated the Global Hepatitis Test Solution Market

PUNE, India, 2021-May-12 — /EPR Network/ —

The global hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market is estimated to account for USD 2.66 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 3.37 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 4.9%.

Initiatives taken by government and non-government organizations, high burden of hepatitis worldwide, increasing number of blood transfusions & donations, and benefits offered by point of care instruments & kits are the major factors driving this market.

Download PDF Brochure@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=139802887



Collaborations, agreements, and partnerships remain at the center of the strategic growth initiatives adopted by most of the key players in the global hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market. Companies such as Abbott Laboratories, Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad, DiaSorin, Danaher, and Grifols have been focusing on this inorganic strategy to enhance their market presence. Players also adopted product launches, product approval, and acquisition as growth strategies.

Roche Diagnostics was the largest player in the hepatitis testing market. The company offers a wide range of test kits and systems. The firm mainly focuses on R&D investment and product launches & approvals. In 2017, the company invested ~13% of its total revenue in R&D to develop new product offerings. Geographically, the company operates in different countries across North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. Roche also focuses on collaborations to enhance its market presence.

Abbott Laboratories is an important player in the global hepatitis testing market. The company offers a wide range of products, including assays & reagents, systems, and informatics solutions & services. Abbott focuses on strengthening its position in the market by adopting organic strategies, such as collaborations, agreements, partnerships, and acquisitions. In 2018, the company entered into partnerships with pathology and research centers to expand its geographical presence across the globe.

Some other leading players in the global hepatitis test solution/diagnosis market include Bio-Rad (US), Siemens (Germany), DiaSorin (Italy), QIAGEN (Netherlands), Danaher (US), bioMérieux (France), and Grifols (Spain). These companies have well-established sales and distribution networks across the globe. They also make significant investments in R&D activities to develop innovative technologies and products. Focus on innovation plays an important role in this market.

Request Sample Pages@

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=139802887



About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ provides quantified B2B research on 30,000 high growth niche opportunities/threats which will impact 70% to 80% of worldwide companies’ revenues. Currently servicing 7500 customers worldwide including 80% of global Fortune 1000 companies as clients. Almost 75,000 top officers across eight industries worldwide approach MarketsandMarkets™ for their painpoints around revenues decisions.

Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets™ are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors. MarketsandMarkets™ now coming up with 1,500 MicroQuadrants (Positioning top players across leaders, emerging companies, innovators, strategic players) annually in high growth emerging segments. MarketsandMarkets™ is determined to benefit more than 10,000 companies this year for their revenue planning and help them take their innovations/disruptions early to the market by providing them research ahead of the curve.

MarketsandMarkets’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “Knowledgestore” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

sales@marketsandmarkets.com