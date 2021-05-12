Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides Market: APEJ to Reign Supreme While Europe’s Contribution Remains Significant Forecast 2020 to 2030

The global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market is estimated to leverage at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period (2020-2030), reaching a value pool of over US$ 22 Bn. All market related verticals have been impacted by the current “clean label” and sustainable developments in the food and beverages industry. Health-conscious consumers have stimulated this clean label movement, forcing producers to use both organic and unadulterated products. Polysaccharide and oligosaccharide manufacturers have been combining new plant and animal sources to meet this demand. Manufacturers from several industries are utilizing polysaccharides and oligosaccharides in multiple applications.

Beverages Segment Leads but Remains Sluggish Due to Reduced Imports, Bacterial Sources Witness High Growth

The beverages segment is poised to remain dominant in the global polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market, accounting for a revenue share of one-fourth by 2020 end. The beverages segment is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of over 4.5% during the forecast period. The beverages and the dairy industries, which are the foremost consumers of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides have been sorely affected due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

With a combination of reduced Chinese imports, supply chain disruptions and extreme competition for shipping containers, the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market is anticipated to register a significant downturn. By source, bacterial polysaccharides and oligosaccharides are poised to witness the highest growth over the forecast period. Plant sources continue to capture a significant chunk of market share

APEJ to Reign Supreme While Europe’s Contribution Remains Significant

Asia Pacific region excluding Japan (APEJ) is projected to be a highly lucrative area for the development of the polysaccharides and oligosaccharides market. Consumption of polysaccharides and oligosaccharides is projected to rise due to increased demand in various applications in the food sector. APEJ’s demand for polysaccharides and oligosaccharides is expected to hit a price slightly below US$ 11 billion by the end of the forecast year, from a value of around US$ 6 billion in 2017.

