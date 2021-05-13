Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market worth $1.7 billion by 2025 – Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US) are Leading Key Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-13 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Protein Crystallization and Crystallography Market by Technology (NMR, X-Ray Crystallography), Product & Service (Instrument (Liquid Handling (Automated)), Consumable (Reagent, Microplate) End User, and Region – Global Forecast to 2025″, the Protein Crystallization Market is projected to reach USD 1.7 billion by 2025 from USD 1.1 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 8.9% during the forecast period.

The growth in Protein Crystallography Market is attributed to the increasing adoption of protein therapeutics, technological advancements in protein crystallization instruments and consumables, and the increasing focus on miniaturization. However, the high cost of instruments is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

The consumables segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.

On the basis of product and service, the consumables segment accounted for the largest share of the protein crystallization and crystallography market in 2019. This can be attributed to a large number of reagent kits and microplates used in proteomics research and the increasing demand for miniature screening plates in automated liquid handlers.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The protein crystallization and crystallography market is divided into five major regions, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2019, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, followed by Europe. The growth in this market can be attributed to the increasing investments in the development of structure-based drug designs, growing academic and government investments in genomics and proteomics research, and the rising demand for high-quality research tools.

Global Key Leaders:

The major companies in the protein crystallization and crystallography market are Rigaku Corporation (Japan), Hampton Research (US), Jena Bioscience GmbH (Germany), and Bruker Corporation (US).

Rigaku Corporation (Japan) – The company is a leading manufacturer and supplier of scientific instruments. The company offers advanced analytical and industrial instruments based on X-ray fluorescence spectrometry, small-molecule X-ray crystallography, small-angle X-ray scattering, X-ray diffraction, Raman spectroscopy, X-ray optics, X-ray sources, semiconductor metrology, computed tomography, nondestructive testing, and thermal analysis. The company’s business units include Life Science; Environment, Resources, and Energy; Nanotechnology and Materials; Semiconductor and Electronics; and Safety and Security.

Hampton Research (US) – The company develops crystallization and optimization screens, reagents, plates, and tools for proteins and peptides. The company has a wide product portfolio, which includes crystallization screens, custom shop crystallization reagents, optimization reagents, stock option kits, crystallization plates, hardware and accessories, tools, seeding and resins, cryo-crystallography products, capillary mounts and supplies, goniometer heads and supplies, xenon derivatization products, and protein crystallization standards.