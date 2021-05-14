Rome, GA Now Has A New Pain Management Clinic For Car Accident & Injury Victims

NexGen Medical Centers, a clinic in Rome, GA, specializes in treating both chronic and acute pain caused by injury or illness.

Rome, GA, USA, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — Car accidents are one of the leading causes of bodily injury in the United States. Americans spent over a million days in the hospital due to car accidents, and car accidents make up 3% of a hospital’s entire revenue.

Not only are car accidents incredibly common, but they can be debilitating even if one survives. Car accidents can cause spinal cord injuries, which can lead to paralysis, broken limbs, brain injuries, and much more. No matter who is at fault, car accident injuries can be completely life changing and many people are unsure about what to do.

Local doctors in Rome, GA noticed that a large number of their patients came in asking for help with their chronic pain. Many of them were car accident victims who had been prescribed pain killers, commonly opioids. Opioids are a class of pain medication that includes morphine, oxycodone, and hydrocodone, among others. These types of pain medication are in the same class of drugs as heroin and fentanyl and are highly addictive.

Some doctors in Rome, GA referred their chronic pain patients to NexGen Medical Centers, a clinic that specializes in treating both chronic and acute pain caused by injury or illness. They use a holistic approach while utilizing the latest breakthroughs in medical science to provide some of the best pain management in the Atlanta area.

To better serve the population of Rome, GA, NexGen has opened a new pain management clinic in Rome to add to their existing offices. In addition to Rome, GA, they also have pain management clinics in Atlanta, Cumming, and Riverdale, GA. NexGen has been serving the Atlanta metro area for over 10 years, improving the lives of Georgia’s injured.

“We’re proud and excited to finally provide our cutting-edge pain management services to Rome, GA,” says a representative for NexGen Medical Centers. “Our commitment is to help Georgia’s injured, and we take that commitment seriously. We get immense satisfaction from seeing a patient finally get their life back after previously dealing with severe pain from a debilitating injury. Our goal is to be available to anyone in Georgia who needs help managing their pain.”

Patients come to NexGen for more than just car accident injuries, though. NexGen serves patients who are dealing with sports injuries, work accidents, and pain caused by illness. They provide the latest in regenerative medicine, including PRP (platelet-rich plasma) therapy, amniotic allograft, and regenerative cell therapy.

To learn more about NexGen Medical Centers pain management in Rome, GA, check out their website https://nexgenmedicalcenters.com.

