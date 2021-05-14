Single Use Assemblies Market worth $1,825 million in 2024 – Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) and Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) are the Major Players

PUNE, India, 2021-May-14 — /EPR Network/ — The report “Single-Use Assemblies Market by Product (Bag Assembly, Filtration Assembly, Bottle Assembly, Mixing Assembly), Application (Filtration, Storage), Solution (Standard, Customized), End User (Pharmaceutical Companies, CMOs and CROs) – Global Forecast to 2024″, is expected to grow from USD 805 million in 2019 to USD 1,825 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 16.5% during the forecast period.

The Market growth is primarily driven by factors such as increasing demand for bio-pharmaceuticals, rising life science R&D expenditure, faster implementation and low risk of cross-contamination. However, the issues related to reachable and extra actives is expected to restrain the growth of this market during the forecast period.

Single-Use Assemblies Market Size Estimation;

For the calculation of the global market value, the segment revenue was arrived at based on the revenue mapping of major players active in the single-use assemblies market. This process involved the following steps:

Generating a list of the major global players operating in the market

Mapping the annual revenue generated by major global players from the single-use assemblies segment (or the nearest reported business unit/product category) which covered at least 80%-85% of the worldwide market share, as of 2018

Extrapolation of the revenue data of significant players to derive the global value of the single-use assemblies industry

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns for the global market were determined by using secondary sources and verified through primary sources.

The bag assemblies segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Based on product, is broadly segmented into bag assemblies, filtration assemblies, bottle assemblies, mixing system assemblies, and other products. The bag assembly segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period as it enables critical liquid handling in bio-manufacturing and eliminate the time & cost of additional cleaning and sterilization, system set-up, maintenance, and validation.

Geographical View in-detailed:

The single-use assemblies market is divided into four major regions-Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the global market, closely followed by Europe. Factors such as the presence of a well-established biopharmaceutical industry in the region has created significant demand for single-use assemblies, low risk of contamination and low implementation costs, their adoption in biopharmaceutical companies for R&D are driving the growth of the market in North America.

Global Key Leaders:

The major companies in the single-use assemblies market include Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Danaher (US), Merck Millipore (Germany)), and GE Healthcare (US).

Sartorius Stedim Biotech (France) is the most significant player in the global single-use assemblies market. The company has an expansive range of single-use assemblies products. The growth of revenue is strongly backed up by demand from the Americas and the APAC countries, and efforts of the company strongly rely on meeting with the differentiated needs of consumers from emerging markets. Sartorius Stedim Biotech launched two new products in the past three years, including single-use filter assemblies products in the past three years, including such as Sartocon Self-contained Filter Loop Assembly and Sartocon Slice Self-contained Bag Loop Assembly.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (US) is the second-largest player in the global single-use assemblies market. The company provides a comprehensive portfolio of single-use bio containers, bottle assemblies, filling assemblies, transfer assembly mixers, tubing, connectors, and sensors in the market. The core sales of the company’s single-use assemblies products continued to grow with demand across North America particularly US, and high-growth markets; the company launched several single-use products, including imPULSE and HyPerforma as well as Harvestainer Microcarrier among others.