Mumbai’s Leading pharmacy chain GENERICO rebrands to Zeno Health to make healthcare accessible to all

Mumbai, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — GENERICO, the leading pharmaceutical retail start-up from Mumbai focused on the generic medicines’ space has undergone an image makeover and will be rebranded as Zeno Health. The brand which operates 85+ stores across Mumbai MMR under the brand name GENERICO, strengthen its determination to make healthcare accessible and holistic through as Zeno Health.

GENERICO (now Zeno Health) was conceptualized in 2017 by IIT-Mumbai alumni Siddharth Gadia & Girish Agarwal; with a vision of reinventing the healthcare sector by making it non-transactional, more human focused and affordable.

In a span of under 4 years, GENERICO’s footprint increased from 3 stores in 2017 to 87+ stores in 2021, the brand has since served more than 1.18 million customers and delivered savings of more than INR 170 crores in health care expenses.

The rebranding to Zeno Health comes on the heels of an upward growth trajectory. Under the new identity, the company will execute its plans of becoming the neighbourhood holistic healthcare provider.

Zeno Health is determined to redefine the healthcare space through consumer centric innovations and offerings, thereby providing Holistic Healthcare.

Under the brand name Zeno Health, the company includes an omni channel model of distribution (Digital & Physical retail), introduction of loyalty programs that reward consumers for healthy habits ensuring that healthcare is within the reach of every Indian.

Girish Agarwal & Siddharth Gadia, Directors of Zeno Health said, “It has been our endeavour to help customers save on their medicine expenditure by creating awareness about high quality generic medicines. Zeno Health will aim to provide more impactful and seamless health management solutions. We were able to create relevance for generics amongst consumers and managed to create a marketplace for ourselves. Our vision will be to work with the Medical Council of India and Indian Council of Medical Research to educate consumers and impart value of generic medicines, expand our network across all major cities in India and provide them access to affordable healthcare. The mission will be to strive for excellence, touching lives and become pioneers in the generics & healthcare industry.”

About Generico (Now ZENO Health):

Founded in 2017 in Mumbai, by Siddharth Gadia and Girish Agarwal, both alumni of IIT Bombay, Workcell Solutions Pvt Ltd operates generic medicines focused, specialized pharmacy chain GENERICO. The company currently operates over 87+ stores across Mumbai, Thane and Navi Mumbai, and has plans to expand the footprint by another 85+ stores in Mumbai, Pune and Surat by March 2022. With a vision to build an omni-channel affordable healthcare delivery network, starting with pharmacies, GENERICO has served more than 1 million customers and delivered savings of more than INR 170 Crores. Being a leading player in the generic medicine space, the company is now working on other adjacent spaces in affordable healthcare by leveraging its brand promise of trust and affordable patient care. GENERICO has raised about USD 16m of equity funding till date.

In its commitment to create a new world of Healthcare Holistic that is authentic, affordable & accessible to every Indian, Generico announced its new brand identity as Zeno Health in 2020. Through this change as Zeno Health, the company aims at evolving its service offerings and expanding its healthcare reach by going beyond its physical pharmacy formats, into omni-channel format. More so, Zeno Health will focus on offering comprehensive healthcare solutions with a strong focus on leveraging technology and its service capabilities for its customers.

Know more here: https://zeno.health