HDTV Supply Announces a WolfPack 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender

Los Angeles, CA, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — HDTV Supply, one of the nation’s top Internet providers of consumer electronics devices, announced today that they have added a WolfPack 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender products.

HDTV Supplys WolfPack 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender set sends an HDMI video & audio signal up to 175 feet in a 4K 30 HDMI format. The 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender set includes two units: 1 – HDMI Sender (TX) and 1- HDMI Receiver (RX) and 2-Universal Power Supplies. Each device is installed using 1 piece of a CAT6 cable with the AV signals transmitted digitally over a single CAT6 cable without any signal loss. It allows you to relocate sources, such as a 4K Blu-ray player or satellite box to a remotely located 4K display

With only one low cost CAT6 cable you can readily extend HDMI sources from a 4K laptop, 4K DVD player, PS4/5, 4K Xboxes and any other kind of 4K source compliant with HDMI to 4K distant displays, 4K-TVs, 4K projectors and 4K monitors including 4K HDMI enabled TV sets or 4K LCD PC monitors up to 175 feet away.

NOTE: This 4K 60 HDMI Ethernet Extender was designed to work in standalone applications only and cannot be used with HDMI Matrix Switchers or HDMI Switchers.

WolfPack 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender Features:

HDCP (content protection) compliant

Transmits and Receives HDMI Signals

EDID (for accurate displays) compliancy

Each set includes one sender and one receiver.

Use single UTP LAN cable（Cat 6)to substitute HDMI cable to achieve long distance transmission, the UTP

Cable follows the standard of IEEE-568B.

Transmission distance extend up to 60 meters under 4k@30hz.

Supports Deep Color up to 36 bits.

Supports lossless compressed digital audio: Dolby TrueHD, DTS-HD Master Audio.

Lossless transmission.

Data transfer speed 10.2 Gbps.

2-DC 5V power supplies

EDID Explained: The 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender has an EDID switch on the Sender. EDID provides for optimal source-to-screen performance. EDID will optimize the video card output for the capabilities of the end display. The EDID ghost unit enables the copying, emulating, cloning, and “learning” of EDID data from a display. Our 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender ensures proper operation, for the best performing HDMI audio and video signal between any source and display & resolves the loss of video, intermittent (flashing) video, snow, or color-space (purple or red) issues.

WolfPack 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender Specification:

HDMI resolution: 3D /4K@30hz/1080p/1080i/720p/576p/576i/480p/480i

Support video color format: 24bit/deep color 30bit,36bit

Support audio format: DTS-HD/DolbytrueHD/LPCM7.1/DTS/Dolby-AC3/DSD

Max bandwidth: 2250MHz

Max baud rate: 10.2Gbps

Input/Output TMDS signal: .0.5~1.5Volts p-p(TTL)

Input/Output DDC signal: 5Volts p-p (TTL)

Input cable distance: ≤10m AWG26 HDMI standard cable

Output cable distance: 1080P 8-bit 50M over single CAT5E/6/24AWG/Solid

Max working current: 5V/800MA

Power consumption: 5watts(Maximum)

Power adapter format Input: AC (50HZ, 60HZ) :100V-240V

Operating Temperature range: -5 to +35℃(+23 to +95℉)

Operating Humidity range:.5 to 90%RH (No Condensation)

Storage Temperature: -20°C ~ 60°C / -4°F ~ 140°F

Dimension (L x W x H): 81.5×43.5×23(mm)

The WolfPack 4K HDMI Ethernet Extender with free shipping in the USA and is available at https://www.hdtvsupply.com/4k-hdmi-ethernet-extender.html

About HDTV Supply: HDTV Supply is one of the nation’s top manufacturers and resellers of consumer electronics accessories and related products, with more than 13,000 products. Headquartered in Los Angeles, CA. HDTV Supply began in 2002 with the aim of creating products specifically built for home theater enthusiasts and custom integrators.