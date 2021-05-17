MORBiZ Releases New Blog on Key Website Elements

Kirkland, WA, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — At MORBiZ, we understand that everyone wants a quality website, but not everyone has the recipe for success. With a well designed and properly coded website, you can draw new visitors to your brand, which of course can help to generate income. However, even small mistakes can send consumers running for a competitor. While there are many sub-categories of the following elements, let’s look at 8 overall components that must be taken into account when building a new business website.

Visual Design

The first thing people will notice about a website is its visual aesthetics. Long gone are the days of flashy gifs and bright colors, so utilize a tasteful color palette that highlights your brand and choose quality images that tell a story about your business.

Responsive Design

More and more people are turning to their phones as their main tool for online surfing. To accommodate this, your website needs to have a responsive design. This means it automatically adapts to any size screen, whether that’s a smartphone, tablet or a computer.

Written Content

The written text on your website needs to be relevant, grammatically correct and be injected with keywords to boost SEO. Poorly written content is a common reason people leave a website before finding what they’re looking for.

User-Friendly Navigation

Simple navigation is key to helping visitors locate the answers they need regarding your goods and services. Limit your menu options to prevent people from getting lost on your site.

Call to Action

Each page of your website should contain a call to action. This may be requesting your potential customers to call for more information or to fill out a contact form. You may even suggest they schedule an appointment via a tool on your website.

Contact Options

Speaking of call to actions, make sure it is clear how customers can contact you directly. A prominent phone number in your header and a visible contact form on your homepage will prevent people from leaving your site without knowing how to get in touch.

Testimonials

Adding real customer testimonials to your website will help to generate social proof, which is the concept that people will imitate others’ actions. You should also have a place where people can leave a review after using your business.

Backend SEO

Your page titles, content, meta data, image descriptions and other website components need to be search engine optimized to help boost your chances of being found in search. If you’re unsure how to boost organic SEO, it’d be wise to talk with a web marketing pro.

Creating an awesome website is not an easy task, especially if you want it to perform as well as it looks. At MORBiZ, we build websites that work! Our small businesses websites are custom designed to draw in new customers from our clients’ communities. To learn how we use geo-targeting and other unique tools to boost web presence and sales, don’t hesitate to give us a call or fill out this contact form. We’d be happy to provide you with a free web presence analysis so that you can make an informed decision about growing your business’ online footprint.