MORBiZ Releases New Custom Mobile App Features for Small Businesses

Kirkland, WA, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Every day, more and more people turn to their smartphones for everything from checking in with friends to paying their bills. Businesses of all types are taking advantage of this screen time by creating engaging and useful mobile apps to stay connected with customers that are new, old and potential. Custom mobile app creator MORBiZ has released several new features to help small businesses get the most from their smartphone apps.

Savings Feature

Utilizing customer saving features in your new custom mobile app is a great way to influence spending. Some of the most popular options are app-only coupons, digital punch cards or digital scratch and win games that reveal discounts and other saving incentives.

Customer Rewards Programs

Rewards features are excellent for getting customers to come back to your business over and over again. These programs can include points rewards, spend based rewards or an automated value system that encourages year-round spending.

Events Calendar

An updated events calendar keeps customers informed about upcoming sales, special promotions, product releases or other things happening with your company.

Appointment Booking

Does your business require appointments? Then this app feature is a must have. A custom appointment booking app tool can allow customers to book general appointments with the business or book with specific employees. This tool is perfect for everything from salons to auto shops.

Push Notifications

With an app, you can send push notifications to all users, or just certain segments, to provide them incentives to visit your business. Popular uses of push notifications include informing customers of flash sales, sending new product images or reminding them to schedule an appointment.

Quick Contact Capabilities

It’s important that customers know how to get in touch with you when they need your services in a flash. Quick contact features, such as one click calling or messaging and instant driving directions, ensure you’re never out of reach.

Creating a custom mobile app for a small business has never been easier thanks to MORBiZ, a local business app developer.