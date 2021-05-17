IIPTA opens registrations for its flagship JOPAT Program for careers in Patent Analysis

New Delhi, India, 2021-May-17 — /EPR Network/ — Indian Institute of Patent Analysis and Trademark has opened registrations and is inviting applications for their flagship Job oriented Patent Analysis (JOPAT) program.

JOPAT is designed for young professionals to start career in IP industry. After completion of the program, the candidate will be able to start working as IP Professional. Expert guidance will be provided throughout 3 months in learning through online audio-video lectures.

There is a huge increase in demand for patent researcher all over the world in terms of finding gaps in technology to develop new experiments, help scientists in prototyping, creating opportunities for collaboration and developing the latest products or processes. The demand for the patent analysts are increasing as they help the companies decrease the Research & Development time and help get the innovative product out in the market at a very short time.

This course has successfully launched several students whose career goal was not to go for a laboratory job or a sales job after graduating in the fields of life Sciences, but a high income and stable corporate job and international exposure.

The skills required by companies these days lies beyond marks and CGPA. The big firms look for skill sets like problem solving ability, analytical skills and communication skills. This JOPAT training is designed to provide the candidate with the pillars of success which are the right skill sets and choose the correct industry and provide a lifetime mentorship for an exponential growth in the career of the student.

This course will provide the student knowledge starting from the basic concepts of patent and will train candidates on patent searching and analysis. In depth understanding of patent software Google Patents, USPTO, Espacenet, Delphion, Thomson Innovation, Questal etc. is included in the program. The student will also have an option of doing an industry project on domains like Biochips, COVID-19 vaccine development, Biopesticides, Stem cells, Nanoparticle smart drugs for cancer, Immuno-oncology, etc. IIPTA also provides complete resume makeover, grooming for interviews and 100% placement assistance. Students seeking career in IP industry outside India and Students looking to start their own practice are also assisted by IIPTA and the global alumni network of IIPTA.

