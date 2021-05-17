USB Wall Charger Market: Tier 1 Players Hold 5-10% Revenue Share Forecast 2018 to 2027

The USB Wall Charger market study analyzes each market player encompassed in the market study as per its market share, production footprint, current launches, agreements, ongoing R&D projects, and market strategies. SWOT analysis has been performed in the market study to investigate the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each player.

Backed by modest sales of over 76 thousand units, the USB wall charger market grew at 5.3% y-o-y in 2018, reveals Fact.MR’s new study. According to Fact.MR’s study, the USB wall charger market is witnessing a shift from USB-A type to USB-C type charger. While a handful of manufacturers have implemented the type C USB functions in their devices, the advantages that this technology offers are yet to be fully recognized.

Amid the consequential uncertainties of an unregulated state of USB C type chargers, recently released specifications for type C connectors by USB-IF are likely to streamline the manufacturing which can further leverage full potential of this new USB interface.

Primarily, an exponential rise in smartphone adoption has fuelled the revenues of USB wall charger market in past decades. USB charging has become an indispensable requirement in commercial, residential as well as public infrastructures.

To meet the behemoth demand, multiple small and mid-sized players have emerged in the USB wall charger market, representing a highly fragmented landscape. Distinguished product offerings at an affordable cost and with features such as multi-port, higher output and universal application remain the primary focus of these players to maintain a competitive edge in the market.

