Bodet Launches New Industry Specific Websites

Hemel Hempstead, UK, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — Originally established as an International manufacturer of time measurement products, the company has developed from a world leading clock manufacturer into a global producer of IT-based time management solutions. The company now provides an innovative range of products designed to complement and enhance both time and workforce management.

The time management and communication website, https://time.bodet.co.uk looks at clocks, NTP time servers, lockdown alert, industrial bell, public address and school class change systems.

Highlighting increasing workforce visibility, security and productivity, the newly designed workforce management website https: //timeattendance.bodet.co.uk concentrates on state-of-the-art products and software developed to improve time and attendance monitoring and access control.

Browsers can navigate around the websites from either a product or industry sector perspective, making it easier and quicker to find the specific information relevant to their enquiry. There is also an option to book a free onsite or online demonstration, or speak to someone using the live chat function.

The clock & audio alert systems website includes a free tool to assist architects, consultants and contractors to prepare technical specifications for products or systems required for projects in the design stage.

The website has also developed from displaying its product portfolio into providing solutions and advice on key topics such as flexible working, absence management and how to enable its customers to communicate emergency situations across their premises. It therefore made sense to have two separate websites, each targeting specific industry sectors and their needs.

Bodet’s managing director commented, “We are continually updating our website to reflect not only the ongoing development of the company and our products, but also to provide information that will be useful for procurement and system design specialists. Having websites that are market focussed will help visitors to access relevant information easily and more rapidly.”More about Bodet Ltd

Bodet Ltd is the British subsidiary of French-based Bodet Group which have been leading the market in time measurement products since the 1860s. The Group have five subsidiaries across Europe exporting to 60 countries and have expanded from clock-making into IT-based time and attendance, access control, school class change systems and sports scoreboards. The Bodet Group has over 35,000 clients including Fedex, Serco and TalkTalk as well as state and independent schools and public sector institutions such as the NHS.

