DPP Promoting Delaware’s Value Proposition and Statewide Partners During Economic Development Week 2021

Wilmington, DE, United States, 2021-May-18 — /EPR Network/ — Economic developers statewide are joining Delaware Prosperity Partnership to celebrate Economic Development Week 2021 from May 9 to 15 by spotlighting some of Delaware’s biggest selling points and economic developers.

Now in its fourth year of operation, the DPP team partners with organizations throughout Delaware to make a difference for our state by supporting job growth and investment. Economic Development Week was created by the International Economic Development Council in 2016 to increase awareness of local programs that create jobs, advance career development and improve quality of life in communities across North America. Economic Development Week campaigns have taken place in all 50 American states, and more than 450 observances have been held throughout the United States and Canada over the last five years.

“We often say that the word ‘partnership’ in our name is intentional,” said DPP CEO and President Kurt Foreman. “Economic development is a team sport, and to be successful means working collaboratively with all of our economic development partners.”

Throughout Economic Development Week 2021, DPP will promote various aspects of Delaware’s unique value proposition by highlighting videos of DPP team members discussing these key points through DPP’s social media presence on LinkedIn and Twitter. DPP also will launch a series of profiles on economic development leaders from across the state – from Wilmington to New Castle to Dover to Georgetown to Millsboro – on choosedelaware.com. These stories also will be shared via DPP’s and its partners’ social media accounts and may be used by interested media in their own print and online publications.

Since its beginning, the DPP team has collaborated with economic development leaders throughout Delaware to add jobs and increase capital investment throughout the state. Economic development plays a vital role in building a stronger economy for all of Delaware.

Ongoing statewide efforts include:

Supporting Delaware’s local businesses, including startups and entrepreneurs.

Attracting companies looking for new locations to grow or locate business.

Supporting the private sector’s talent acquisition strategy to ensure Delaware continues to attract a diverse and varied workforce.

Developing a more robust innovation ecosystem.

Increasing awareness of Delaware’s unique attributes to attract businesses and prospective employees.

“Whether it’s supporting businesses to ensure jobs stay in Delaware or attracting new companies to create new jobs in Delaware, few careers are as gratifying as economic development,” Foreman said. “Knowing that you help people get that next opportunity is very rewarding work.”

About Delaware Prosperity Partnership

Delaware Prosperity Partnership leads Delaware’s economic development efforts to attract, grow and retain businesses; to build a stronger entrepreneurial and innovation ecosystem; and to support private employers in identifying, recruiting and developing talent. The DPP team works with site selectors, executives and developers focused on where to locate or grow a business and helps with reviewing potential sites, cost-of-living analyses and funding opportunities, including available tax credits and incentives. DPP advances a culture of innovation in Delaware, working with innovators and startups to spotlight and celebrate successes and connect them with the resources they need to succeed. DPP and its partnerships throughout Delaware support and advance the missions of companies of all sizes and sectors. For more information, visit choosedelaware.com.